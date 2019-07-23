Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
100 block of Emanuel Farm Road: Police received a call about a troublesome character skulking around a residence in the mobile home park, giving someone the creeps. The responding officer spotted the lout, shuffling down the park’s roadway. He dropped an “armful of clothing” when the officer approached him. Police ended up taking the 23-year-old to jail, charged with aggravated stalking.
4545 Altama Ave.: An ornery ex-boyfriend ensconced himself inside his lost love’s vehicle, then refused to budge. Police arrived and discovered the jilted beau had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He made a run for it at that point, “but fell to the ground,” the report said. “A scuffle ensued with officers trying to gain compliance over the suspect,” the report said. Police ended up taking the disgruntled dude to jail, charged with obstruction of the law, simple battery, criminal trespass and violation of probation.
5200 block of U.S. Highway 341: An officer on patrol late at night spotted a guy driving a red pickup truck way over the speed limit. The resulting traffic stop landed the 27-year-old man in jail, charged with DUI and speeding.
11 Glynn Plaza: An alert citizen called the cops to report a person driving drunk. Police located and arrested the driver.
10400 Canal Crossing Road: Security guards at the Academy Sports caught a woman as she “shoved a bunch of” merchandise out of sight. Police arrived and took the 23-year-old Jacksonville, Fla., woman to jail, charged with shoplifting.
150 Altama Connector: When will they learn? A woman tried to steal from the Walmart, but she got caught, of course. Police took the 44-year-old thief to jail, charged with shoplifting. Two days later, Walmart security had their hands full with a veritable den of thieves. First a woman tried to steal $99.83 worth of goods. Walmart security caught her; police took the 30-year-old to jail. About two hours later, security nabbed another woman trying to steal from the store; police put that 34-year-old in jail. Just a few hours later, police were back at the Walmart, putting away a 41-year-old woman who was nabbed for stealing. Moral of the story? Don’t steal from Walmart; they will catch you.
200 Mall Blvd.: A security guard at the Belk caught an elderly woman stealing stuff. Police arrived and took the 72-year-old woman to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Suspicious Incident
2415 Parkwood Drive: Some yahoos in a vehicle drove up to another vehicle near the hospital after hours and pelted it with paintballs. An officer picked up the paintball punks’ tail, but the vehicle sped away. The officer declined to pursue, choosing not to create a potential traffic hazard over paintball hooligans.
Theft
St. Simons Island Pier: When the pilot whales swam ashore last week, a woman set her silver Apple iPhone aside to help steer the marine mammals back into the water. The phone later turned up missing. Some jerk swiped it, police suspect. The woman pinged it a few times using a “find my iPhone” app, getting one response that indicated it was out there somewhere. Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs