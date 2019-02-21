Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Ocean Boulevard and Myrtle Street: A kid in a 2008 Nissan Altima pulled out of Skylane Road and onto Demere Road on St. Simons Island, quickly accelerating to 40 mph in a 25 mph zone. A patrol officer saw the whole thing and pulled him over. The 19-year-old ended up in jail, charged with DUI, speeding, and possession of dope.
Newcastle and Second streets: A person was driving down Newcastle Street on the wrong side of the road after dark, a detail that did not go unnoticed by police. The resulting traffic stop ended with the driver going to jail for DUI, following a trip to the hospital emergency room for medical clearance.
2800 block of College Park Drive: Two women got into a row about something in the city’s jurisdiction. A county cop later caught up to the instigator and turned her over to city cops. The 40-year-old woman went to jail, charged with battery.
25 Torras Drive: A rounder who had already worn out his welcome at the Parker’s store returned, so a clerk called the cops. Police took the 50-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
501 Ocean Blvd.: A man was told to leave the Parker’s premises in the Village on St. Simons Island and not to come back. He came back and police took the hard-headed 36-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Police Assist
25 Torras Drive: A sot stumbled into the men’s room at the Parker’s store and locked himself in. He had been in there for a good 45 minutes when the cops showed up. Police finally got him to open the door, then told him to move along.
1000 block of N Street: Emergency dispatchers fielded several 911 calls from a residence, but it sounded like there were just a bunch of kids goofing around on the other end. Police responded to the home and discovered the mom was trying to catch some Z’s and the kids were using her downtime to engage in some cellphone tomfoolery.
400 block of Newcastle Street: A concerned citizen reported that kids were playing basketball in the middle of the road in this residential stretch of Newcastle Street. The cops arrived and “discovered juveniles were in the roadway.” Nothing further.
— Larry Hobbs