Among reports filed with police:
Watermelon Blues
Community and Old Jesup roads: A guy walked up to the man at the watermelon stand and said he really really wanted some watermelon. But the smallest bill he had was a $50. The man at the watermelon stand reluctantly agreed to the high-dollar transaction, handing over two watermelons plus change from the $50 bill. It was only after the shyster was long gone that the man at the watermelon stand realized the $50 bill was a phony.
Assault
403 Butler Drive: A woman was bleeding profusely after being kabonged on the head with a guitar by Sharonda, who identifies as Ezekiel. The two were staying in a room at the Coastal Inn when the woman touched an item belonging to Ezekiel, thus sparking his ire. The victim called police after realizing how badly she was bleeding, which police noted left “the floor by the bed and into the bathroom covered with blood,” the report said. Police found pieces of the guitar scattered throughout the room. At the hospital where she was being stitched up, the woman told police she and “Zeke” recently moved to the area from out of state. After putting together a series of evasive answers, and checking social media, the cops learned Sharonda “is a pre-op transgender male” who now goes by Ezekiel. Police have issued a warrant for “Sharonda ... AKA Ezekial ... for the offense of aggravated assault,” the report said.
Arrests
U.S. Highway 17 and Gloucester Street: A driver could not keep it between the lines, a detail that did not go overlooked by a nearby patrol officer. The resulting traffic stop landed the driver in jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
2000 Norwich St.: The burglary alarm sounded at the Auto Zone store in the predawn hours. The cops arrived just in time to catch a dude standing in front of the establishment next door, “shattering windows at Family Dollar with bags of ice,” the report said. He had already busted the Auto Zone windows, presumably with bags of ice from the Family Dollar’s ice machine out in front of the store. Police took the 43-year-old malcontent to jail, charged with two counts of criminal property damage and one count of criminal trespass.
— Larry Hobbs