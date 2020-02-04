Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
200 block of Clinch Lane: Perhaps the crooks did not want the man keeping all the fun to himself. At any rate, a man reported that sometime over the last two weeks thieves drove away with his 20-foot-pontoon boat and the trailer upon which it sat on his property. The cops can’t miss it, he said. The words “TOO MUCH FUN” are written on the side of the boat.
1700 block of Niles Avenue: A domestic row escalated to the level of public disturbance, requiring police intervention. Police determined that the man shoved the woman. Police took the 33-year-old man to jail, charged with simple battery.
150 Altama Ave.: Jittery meth hands almost never translate into nimble shoplifting skills. Not that it mattered anyway, as the crazed crook tried to pull his hopped-up heist at the Walmart, where almost no one gets away with shoplifting. Walmart’s crack security staff caught him in the act and turned him over to police, who took the 22-year-old to jail for shoplifting and possession of meth.
4441 Altama Ave.: One guy got smacked over the head with a beer bottle during an after hours fight at Tio Taco. Police arrived and took two other brawlers to jail, a 21-year-old for aggravated assault and a federal warrant, and a 44-year-old for simple battery.
Ga. Highway 32: Police in western Glynn County received a heads-up from Brantley County authorities that a thief was driving a stolen 2009 Ford F-150 across state lines. Police intercepted the stolen vehicle and jailed the 29-year-old Waynesville man who was behind the wheel, charging him for theft by receiving stolen property and parole violation.
Police Assist
Abbott Andrews: A guy with a gun was snooping around outside after hours, peaking into windows and generally acting creepy. He was gone when the cops got there, but residents noted that at least he did not point the gun at anyone or make any threats. Later on, the guy became quarrelsome with a county medical squad in the 2300 block of Gordon Street when they tried to render assistance. Police intervened, calmed him down and found the gun. Instead of taking him to jail, the medics transported him to the hospital for mental evaluation.
2800 block of Palamor Driver: A woman called 911 to beseech police to intervene on her behalf because her adult son “would not listen to her about how to raise his child,” the report said. Police had a nice talk with the woman about when to call 911, when not to call 911 and how her recent call to 911 fell to the former category.
— Larry Hobbs