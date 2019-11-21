Among reports filed by police:
Arrests
2100 block of Johnston Road: Someone alerted police about a man threatening a woman with a machete. Police arrived and ran a background check on the hothead. Turns out, he was wanted for arrest by authorities in Nahunta. Police put him in the local jail for safekeeping until Nahunta police could come get him.
600 block of Union Street: A woman with a snootful turned scornful toward her boyfriend, creating a ruckus that required police intervention. When police arrived, the galled girlfriend was chucking stuff at the poor boyfriend, hitting her target with frequency. Police took the 38-year-old woman to jail, charged with battery and public drunkenness.
Kitchen Fire
McIntyre Court: A kitchen fire was getting out of hand at a unit in the McIntyre Court Apartments, but then the cops got there. Officers used fire extinguishers to vanquish the flames, after which city firefighters arrived and cleared the smoke.
Just Take the Appliances and Leave
2800 block of Ellis Street: A man’s uninvited appearance at a woman’s residence apparently got on her last nerve. He presumably felt a strong sense of ownership to the washer and dryer on the back porch. Police intervened to keep the peace. The woman finally said, Fine — just take the washer and dryer and be gone! Which he did. On his way out, police issued the man a criminal trespass warning, meaning he will face arrest if he returns.
— Larry Hobbs