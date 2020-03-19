Among reports from police:
Arrests
5028 U.S. Highway 341: A brouhaha between two men turned into a food fight in the wee hours at the Waffle House. One of the men slung his grits at the other. Police arrived to restore peace. When the grits settled, one 34-year-old man went to jail for simple battery and criminal trespass.
400 block of Mason Boulevard: A boneheaded boozer was driving like a maniac in the middle of the afternoon, “speeding and weaving all over the roadway,” according to reports called in to police from concerned citizens. Police caught up to the woman in the silver Jeep and took her to jail, charged with DUI.
Stolen Firearms
Stately Oaks Circle: A man reported two firearms stolen from the console inside his vehicle.
Assault
2400 block of Albany Street: The father of a woman’s child got rough with the woman, biting her and snatching her by the hair. The no-good scalawag then threatened the woman with a knife. He was gone when the cops got there, but police are issuing warrants for his arrest.
Hanky Panky
500 block of Newcastle Street: A concerned citizen told police her home security camera picked up a suspicious vehicle circling around the neighborhood. The man and woman inside the vehicle apparently had found their special place when police caught up to them. An officer “made contact with the vehicle and found a male and female engaged in sexual activity,” the report said. They would have to go get a room. The vehicle was uninsured and the cop had it towed away.
Leaping Lizards
2500 block of Union Street: An iguana stretching 3 feet long decided to take advantage of the warming weather and stroll through a residential yard. A neighbor asked police to intervene. The cops found the lizard. Its owner was not immediately known. Police turned the cold-blooded conundrum over to county animal control officers.
– Larry Hobbs