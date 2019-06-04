Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2500 block of Union Street: A complete punk socked a woman in the nose, breaking it and sending her to the emergency room. Police nabbed him at the home and took the 17-year-old to jail, charged with aggravated battery.
200 Glynn Isles Blvd.: Security guards at Target caught a woman stealing from the store and held her for the cops. The woman was pregnant and feeling faint, but she would not tell police her name or her age. They stopped off at the hospital for medical clearance before taking her to jail. When police finally learned her true identity, she turned out to be wanted by the city on three arrest warrants. Police charged the woman with shoplifting and obstruction of the law, along with charges pending for the arrest warrants.
Kings Way and St. Andrews: Police stopped a woman after midnight for speeding on St. Simons Island. The 20-year-old ended up going to jail for DUI underage, speeding and violation of a Class D driver license.
200 Mall Blvd.: A grown woman and three delinquents walked into the Belk, split up and started scarfing things away from various departments in the store. Security caught all four of them. The 33-year-old woman who should have known better went to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Stacy and K streets: A driver committed a traffic offense in front of a cop. The resulting traffic stop resulted in the driver going to jail for DUI.
Gloucester Street and JF Mann Way: A man committed a traffic violation and the resulting traffic stop revealed he was driving around on a suspended license to begin with. Then his passenger bailed from the vehicle and made a run for it. Police ran him down. The driver was arrested for driving on a suspended license and the 24-year-old passenger went to jail for possession of dope, possession of pot and obstruction of the law.
Norwich and Second streets: Two vehicles crashed, after which one driver stepped out of his vehicle and tried to slip away. Probably because he was drunk. Not so fast, police said. The man went to jail for DUI.
Suspicious Incident
1400 block of Stonewall Street: A man accidentally shot himself in the lower left thigh. Police stood by as paramedics loaded him into a helicopter, which flew him to the hospital in Jacksonville for treatment of the wound.
Albany and G streets: A concerned resident reported a bunch of vagrants living in an abandoned house, one of whom was possibly armed. Responding police found a man and woman inside the home, and several other folks milling around outside. All had made themselves at home there. Police told them “to gather their belongings and vacate the premises and not return,” the report said.
Burglary
2500 block of Reynolds Street: A thief forced his way inside a residence, stealing an air compressor, a television and other items.
Fraud
341 Venture Drive: A guy walked up to a cashier at the Winn-Dixie and bought two six packs of Canada Dry with a phony twenty-dollar bill. A manager figured it out and called police to report it.
— Larry Hobbs