Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
110 Venture Drive: A drunk guy was making a nuisance of himself with the nighttime crew at the Waffle House. He was still sitting at the counter when a cop arrived, quickly noticing that he “appeared to be intoxicated.” Police arrested the man.
U.S. Highway 82 and Ga. Highway 99: A vehicle went zooming past an officer conducting traffic control – 90 mph, according to the cop’s radar. The resulting traffic stop landed the 29-year-old man behind the wheel in jail, charged with DUI while speeding.
Glynn County: State troopers booked a man into the county jail, charging the 60-year-old with DUI, not having his license on him, having a open container of alcohol and failure to maintain a lane.
U.S. Highway 341 and Scarlett Street: A guy was driving a small blue pickup without illumination after dark, drawing the attention of a nearby patrol officer. Police arrested the unenlightened 26-year-old for DUI, having no insurance and driving without headlights or taillights.
11 Glynn Plaza: A woman went to jail for shoplifting after employees nabbed her in the act.
First and Norwich streets: After a routine traffic stop, the guy behind the wheel suddenly got itchy feet and made a run for it while the officers were checking the man’s background information. “The driver took off,” but the officer elected not to pursue for public safety reasons. The conscientious outlaw later turned himself in at the county jail and was subsequently arrested.
U.S. Highway 341 and Depratter Lane: A vehicle came rolling pretty fast down U.S. Highway 341 in the middle of the night. A patrol officer going in the opposite direction on U.S. 341 put his radar on the man’s vehicle, clocking it at 61 mph in 45 mph zone. The subsequent traffic stop landed the 41-year-old in jail for DUI and speeding.
They Are Not Dancing For Charity
300 F St.: Two skinflints went Where The Girls Are and requested a feature dance. Then they refused to pay, so a manager at the Red Carpet called the cops. “When officers arrived, the males (were) paying for the dances,” the report said.
Flooding
3200 Cypress Mill Road: During the heavy rains last week a frazzled woman called 911, saying she was “stuck in vehicle and water was coming in the vehicle from under the car,” according to a city police report. The report said, “the female was panicking.” A city fire department squad arrived “and was able to get the female from the vehicle,” the report said.
Please Put the Matches Down
500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A irate woman took a man’s clothing and stuffed it all into a barrel. She was threatening to set the whole thing ablaze when police intervened. Cooler heads prevailed, and she did not torch the man’s clothes.
Suspicious Incident
800 block of Reynolds Street: Several louts were standing around a vehicle parked along the roadside, causing a commotion that disturbed the peace and required police intervention. One dude started shuffling away from the vehicle just as a cop arrived and got a good whiff of pot in the air. The officer spotted grass, a bottle of booze and cash laying out in the open inside the vehicle. The engine was still running. The officer had the vehicle towed and let the city’s drug unit know what he found inside.
— Larry Hobbs