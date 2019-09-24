Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Retreat Village: A guy involved in a scuffle during the wee hours inside Ziggy Mahoney’s had second thoughts about his role in the fracas, making a run for it into the parking lot. A patrol officer was on hand to witness the other combatant chase him down, sock him upside the head and slam his body to the ground. Several people attempted to intervene, but the brawler turned and started “to fight with the people attempting to break up the fight,” the report said. The man just would not stop fighting, even ignoring the officer’s command to do so. The officer then tagged him with a taser. Nothing. Finally, the bellicose brute tumbled when the officer employed “a leg sweep to get him under control,” the report said. The 26-year-old went to jail for willful obstruction of the law. The officer suffered an injured finger.
441 Altama Ave.: An off duty city police officer who was working security at the Tio Taco bar encountered a man snorting coke in the parking lot. The dude made a run for it, but the officer ran him down. On duty police arrived and took the 51-year-old to jail, charged with possession of cocaine and willful obstruction of the law.
4300 block of U.S. Highway 341: A woman who was fed up with her boyfriend stumbled away from her residence on Ratcliffe Road before dawn and caused a scene at the Friendly Express. Responding police described the woman they encountered as “highly intoxicated.” A routine background check on the woman revealed that she was wanted by the law. Police took the 38-year-old woman to jail, charged with shoplifting, and two counts of violation of probation.
College Drive and Altama Avenue: Police on a routine road check stopped a vehicle. Police found dope inside the vehicle and made an arrest for same.
Auto Burglary
200 block of Ratcliffe Road: A man left $380 in the center console of his vehicle. Cash: three Benjamins and four Jacksons. The dough had sat there for several days before he noticed it was missing. The guy told police “he wasn’t certain the vehicle was secured,” the report said.
100 block of Greenwood Avenue: Someone broke into a man’s vehicle overnight, absconding with a loaded black Taurus 9 mm handgun. The gun had been kept on the passenger side, wrapped in a blue rag. The next morning the blue rag was in the backseat, and the gun was gone.
Theft
200 Mall Blvd.: A crook slipped out of the Belk store after stealing two shirts, a pair of shorts, a pair of shoes and a white and blue baseball cap. He was last seen fleeing on a bicycle in the direction of Applebees, “covered with tattoos” and wearing a shirt, shorts and a cap.
2000 block of Ellis Street: A scoundrel purloined $3 from his wife and hit the door. Police caught up to the man, who returned the $3 to his wife forthwith.
— Larry Hobbs