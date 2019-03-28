Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2300 block of Amherst Street: A man bonked his girlfriend on the head, prompting a call to police. Cops noted the woman had a minor cut on her head from the blow, and a witness saw him hit her. Police took the 69-year-old man to jail, charged with battery.
1600 block of Amherst Street: A jerk punched a woman in the face so hard that she had one eye swollen shut by the time cops arrived to intervene in the fracas. The 27-year-old man went to jail, charged with battery, willful obstruction of the law and possession of pot. As it turned out, the 20-year-old woman was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, so she went to jail as well. Police called state welfare workers to the scene to care for the innocent children on hand, who were subject to “deplorable living conditions,” the report said.
1400 block of Newcastle Street: A man swiped a woman’s cellphone, but it did not go unnoticed by the victim. She pointed him out to police, who took the 36-year-old thief to jail for theft.
Mansfield Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A grown man was zipping around the neighborhood in a go-cart. Also, the cart had too much “go” in its motor for that type of vehicle. Lastly, the hotfoot driver was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, for which he went to jail.
1000 block of Q Street: A squabble between a mother and daughter escalated to a level that necessitated police intervention. Even when the cops arrived, the two still could not let it alone and “continued to be belligerent,” the report said. Ultimately, the 22-year-old daughter and the 45-year-old mom both went to jail.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: Two women went inside the Roses store and pulled items off the shelf. Then they tried to act like they had actually bought the items and now wanted to return them. Employees caught on to the ruse and contacted police. The cops caught up to one suspect, a 57-year-old woman who went to jail for theft by deception.
Back River: A pitiful display of driving on the mainland-bound side of the F.J. Torras Causeway raised the concerns of a motorist, who gave city cops a heads-up. An officer stopped the driver near the Back River Bridge, from which point the man went to jail for DUI. Several passengers were cited for underage drinking and released.
Frederica Road and Devonwood Drive: An officer working an off-duty detail directing traffic during the nighttime roadwork on Frederica Road ended up arresting a 26-year-old man, who went to jail for DUI and having an open container of alcohol.
200 Mall Blvd.: A security guard at the Belk store caught a woman stealing stuff. Police took the 19-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Auto Break-in
1000 block of Lanier Boulevard: A woman took her dog for an evening walk, returning to discover thugs had smashed the passenger side window of her vehicle and absconded with her purse, wallet, cellphone and cash.
600 block of Mallery Street: Bandits busted a rear window of a woman’s Lincoln MKC SUV between 1:15 and 2:25 in the morning, stealing a woman’s purse and quickly embarking on a spending spree with the credit cards contained therein. The tally included $234.94 at a hardware store, $209.63 at an office supply store and $250 at a pharmacy. However, police were able to lift a fingerprint of one of the culprits, and the investigation continues.
Police Assist
3500 block of Treville Avenue: Some folks got all upset and called the cops, claiming a man was beating a child. Responding police determined it was actually a father spanking his daughter because she was acting the fool. No further action taken.
Brooklyn Homes: A woman called police to report that someone slashed her tires. Again. The tires had just been replaced from the last time they were slashed a few days earlier. The cops are reviewing the surveillance video.
— Larry Hobbs