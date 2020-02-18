Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Frederica and Lawrence roads: An elderly man managed to get his Dodge Ram pickup “bogged down in grass and dirt” on the side of the road after dark, according to a police report. A passer-by already was assisting when police arrived. The big mistake the man made was driving in the first place. Police took the 70-year-old man to jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
F.J. Torras Causeway and Warde Street: A crash occurred in the wee hours, and the man who caused it was drunk. Also, police found dope on him. Police notified the city drug squad and took the man to jail for DUI and possession of dope.
Atlantic Drive and Third Avenue: The cops received a heads-up about a possible drunk driver at around 3 in the morning . He was not hard to find. The blue Chevrolet Tahoe was decidedly stopped at the stop sign, engine running and going nowhere. The cop found the driver “slumped over and asleep at the wheel,” the report said. The 42-year-old man went to jail, charged with DUI, improper parking, driving without a license and possession of a little grass.
Golden Isles Parkway and Altama Connector: A woman was driving around stoned in the middle of the afternoon with two dogs riding along. A patrol officer put a stop to canine cruising. County animal control officers took the dogs to the shelter, a tow truck took the vehicle and the cops took the 62-year-old woman to jail, charged with DUI/Drugs.
U.S. Highway 17 and Redwood Street: A man was flying down the interstate, rolling past a county patrol officer at more than 20 mph over the posted 70 mph speed limit. As a result of the traffic stop, the 43-year-old went to jail, charged with DUI and speeding.
Golden Isles Parkway and Cypress Mill Road: If you are wanted by the law on a felony arrest warrant, you probably should not run a red light right in front of a marked patrol car. But this woman did so anyway. The cop took the 44-year-old felonious female to jail, charged with violation of probation.
2717 U.S. Highway 17: A woman went inside the Bamboo Lounge to socialize, leaving her sister’s vehicle in the parking with the keys inside. When she came out, the vehicle was gone. Police tracked it down to the parking lot of the Palms Motel. There they watched as the suspected car thief stepped from his motel room. But the guy kept on going, walking out of the parking lot. Police stopped him for questioning and learned he had an outstanding arrest warrant. Police took him to jail and found that “the keys were mysteriously back at the vehicle,” the report said.
Robbery
Old Jesup Road and Cripen Boulevard: Two guys were at Mulligans nightclub in Brunswick, and they decided to give another guy a ride home. When they got to the place, folks poured out of the house and the two men noticed laser lights on their bodies, as if targeted by a gun. The robbers took at least two firearms from the men before they got back in the truck and drove to the Friendly Express to call police.
