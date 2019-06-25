Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
110 Center Drive: A man drove his black SUV into the back of a woman’s vehicle near dusk at the Concorde Suites motel, then skedaddled. Police caught up to the 54-year-old man and put him in jail, charged with hit and run while driving and unregistered vehicle.
4200 block of Norwich Street: A man drove a commercial vehicle through a stop sign in the middle of the day. Police took the 43-year-old man to jail, charged with DUI while driving through a stop sign in a commercial vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Coastal Village Drive: A guy hired a man to do some odd jobs for him; he even bought the guy a cellphone to use. Well, the ingrate swiped some tools from the guy who hired him and then traded them in for crack. The cellphone too. The 31-year-old crack crook went to jail, charged with misdemeanor theft by taking and possession of drug-related items.
150 Altama Connector: A man’s late-night shoplifting spree at the Walmart was interrupted by store security, after which he made a dash for the door. The security guard contacted police to say that the thief was pedaling toward the nearby Publix on a black BMX bicycle, cap on backward, wearing sunglasses, beige shorts and a black T-shirt that said “Hype X.” The cops nabbed the conspicuous crook and took him to jail for theft.
Tara Lane and Altama Avenue: An incident at this intersection led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man for DUI, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and not having a driver’s license.
Chapel Crossing Road and Fairway Oaks Drive: A patrol officer saw a driver swerve off of Altama Avenue and nearly onto the sidewalk, then zip too fast through a turn onto Chapel Crossing Road. The resulting traffic stop landed the 36-year-old woman in jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Interstate 95: A county cop spotted a speeding driver in the middle of the afternoon. The resulting traffic stop landed the 42-year-old man behind the wheel in jail, charged with DUI, speeding and possession of a little bit of pot.
11 Glynn Plaza: A woman was raising a ruckus in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot, probably because she had been confronted by store security about shoplifting. Police arrived and took the woman to jail for disorderly conduct and shoplifting.
G and Norwich streets: A traffic stop led to the arrest of the 28-year-old man driving the vehicle, charged with DUI and possession of drugs.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
Kensington and Yorktown drives: A hoodlum in a stolen 2019 Hyandai Veloster was driving round after midnight without headlights, a detail that did not go unnoticed by the patrol officer who spied him pulling on Altama Avenue from Stafford Drive. The officer attempted a traffic stop with lights flashing as the car turned on Kensington Drive, but the driver kept going. The driver then turned on to Hornet Drive, heading toward Chapel Crossing Road at speeds of 50 mph through the neighborhood. The driver then swerved the vehicle onto the front lawn at 314 Hornet Drive, jumped out and made a run for it into the dark. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Savannah. However, the officer managed to lift several fingerprints off the dusty hood that just might lead to the car thief after all.
Suspicious Incident
500 block of N Street: Police received word of a man getting roughed up at a perceived dope den. Police questioned the occupants therein, none of whom had a clue about this purported assault.
Norwich and H streets: A person called police several times to report suspicious activity in the wee hours. The source of the suspicious activity was a man, sitting a vehicle outside of a home. He was waiting on a taxi to pick him up. “Officers explained to the complainant that no laws were being violated at the time,” the report noted.
— Larry Hobbs