Among reports filed with police:
Juvenile Behavior
200 Glynn Isles: Police were called when a youngster bailed and ran while being transferred by department of family and children welfare workers. Police arrived and caught the youngster.
Customers Service Takes a Holiday
4705 Altama Ave.: After waiting in the drive-though line without hearing so much as a peep about taking his order, a customer suspected something suspicious at the Sonic Drive-In. Police checked and all was fine inside. No word on whether anyone ever took the guy’s order. The next day, the same thing at McDonald’s. A would-be customer “could not get any response from employees and wanted police to check on them,” the report said. “Employees were 10-4,” the officer concluded. Again, no word on whether the caller ever got fries with that.
Dog Days
2100 block of Union Street: A woman going for a walk was accosted by an ill-tempered dog that was running loose. The dog bit the woman’s pants, but its teeth failed to find purchase with her skin. “Animal Control set a trap for the dog after several attempts to catch the dog failed,” the report said.
