Among reports filed with police:

Police Assist

4575 Altama Ave.: A woman who needed a walker to get around nevertheless managed to abscond from the Walgreens with two bottles of wine. Police were called and subsequently interrupted the woman’s wine withdrawal. Police gave her a criminal trespass warning, instructing her to stay away from Walgreens.

Theft

11 Glynn Plaza: Police were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market because a chicken thief had just stuffed the bird down his pants and walked out the door. Responding police “were unable to locate” a man with a chicken in his pants.

Robbery/Assault

2500 block of Wolfe Street: A guy was walking home after dark from his girlfriend’s house when a dastardly petty crook snuck up behind him and demanded money. All he had was a debit card, the guy said. So the remorseless scumbag stabbed him in each of his calves and ran off like a coward.

Arrests

3319 U.S. Highway 17: A couple’s bickering and general noise-making was too much even for the Budget Motel, where someone called police to report that the man must surely be beating the woman. Later, police received a call that this very same couple were creating a ruckus at the Friendly Express just down the road. Neither appeared to have been fighting when police arrived. However, the woman had an outstanding arrest warrant and dope in her back pants pocket, which is probably why she gave police a phony name and birthdate. She went to jail for all of the above.

1821 U.S. Highway 17: A woman’s behavior at the McDonald’s was most unbecoming. She was “yelling and cussing” and showed no signs of simmering down, so employees called on police to intervene. The woman maintained her agitated disposition even in the presence of police. She then tried to fight with officers, who had to resort to tasing her to get her to calm down. After a trip to the hospital emergency room for medical clearance, police took the 19-year-old to jail on a slew of charges, including terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of the law and battery against a police officer.

— Larry Hobbs

