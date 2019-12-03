Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
380 block of Cochran Avenue: A naked guy crashed a party late at night, then started a tiff with the hostess and her husband. You heard right. Naked, just walked up in the yard among those gathered, the police report said. The hostess approached the nude dude, no doubt inquiring as to who in the sam hell he thinks he is. His response was an enjoinder to fight her husband “and this is when the altercation started,” police said. Police took the 29-year-old man to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law.
F.J. Torras Causeway and U.S. Highway 17: A guy in a Ford Contour was swerving all over Highway 17 at about 10 at night, while dawdling at 25 mph. He nearly hit the curb at one point, according to an off duty firefighter who witnessed the poor driving and called it in to police. The 19-year-old man went to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
1620 Reynolds St.: A woman who was given a place to stay at the Salvation Army responded by attacking two employees and spitting on other guests. Good riddance. Police took the 31-year-old woman to jail, charged with two counts of battery and one count of disorderly conduct.
600 block of Union Street: An outraged girlfriend was chunking stuff at her boyfriend and his cousin, even as he was on the phone with the cops. She was gone when police arrived, but they found her holed up next door. Police took the 38-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Dunbarton and Frederica roads: A cop followed as the driver of a Jeep Wrangler came out of the roundabout swerving across Frederica Road at nearly 3 in the morning. As the officer followed, the driver crossed the center line several more times over the next couple of miles. The resulting traffic stop ended in the driver’s arrest for DUI.
1600 block of Tillman Avenue: A man drove into a parked vehicle and kept going. Police caught up to the ne’er-do-well, who tried to make a run for it after stopping his vehicle. The officer gave chase and soon the pursuit was ended. After stopping by the emergency room for medical clearance, the guy went to jail for numerous citations as well as willful obstruction of the law.
Barroom Brawl
2717 U.S. Highway 17: A fight broke out at the Bamboo Lounge, during which one combatant pulled a gun and fired at least twice. An off-duty officer working security at the bar called it in. Responding police found one bullet inside the bar. Also, they know who both of the combatants are and they know which one fired the gun.
Theft
3400 block of Trout Street: A turkey thief struck on Thanksgiving Day. The victim left the bird in a cooler in the yard to thaw overnight. The gobbler was long gone the next day.
— Larry Hobbs