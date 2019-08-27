Among reports field with police:
Arrests
Newcastle and Second streets: Police stopped a man for a traffic violation after hours. He did not have vehicle insurance. He did, however, have a little bit of pot and two kinds of dope. Police took the 30-year-old to jail, charged for all the above.
Golden Isles Parkway and Interstate 95: Police received “numerous complaints” about the poor excuse for driving one man was doing on local roadways after midnight. By the time a patrol officer caught up to the man, he was no longer driving. He was stopped. In the middle of the road. Police took the 28-year-old man to jail, charged with DUI and illegal parking.
3300 block of Harvey Avenue: A hooligan smacked a woman in the face, leaving a gash that would require stitches, police said. Cops apprehended the jerk hanging around near the hospital. Police put the 31-year-old in jail, charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespass, battery, and driving on a suspended license.
150 Altama Connector: A security guard at the Walmart caught a woman stealing stuff from the store. Police took the 39-year-old woman to jail for shoplifting. The day before, a man and a woman tried to slip out the store’s garden center exit with stolen booty. Not happening. Store security detained the 25-year-old woman and the 27-year-old man, both of whom were summarily taken by police to jail, charged with shoplifting.
McIntyre Court: A scrap between two dudes became so heated as to create a public distraction, requiring police intervention. Police took both men to jail.
5700 Altama Ave.: A patrol officer spotted a guy zipping down Altama Avenue in a Nissan Altima at 3:15 in the morning, going well over the posted 45 mph speed limit. The resulting traffic stop landed the 40-year-old in jail, charged with DUI, speeding, driving with a suspended license, open container of alcohol and tampering with evidence.
— Larry Hobbs
Townsend and Atkinson streets: An officer spotted a man driving a Kia Rio shortly after dark, without headlights. The officer smelled pot coming from the car during the resulting traffic stop. The man also was in possession of a gun, a no-no for convicted felons such as himself. All of the above violated his probation, so the 34-year-old went to jail.
Maple Road and Kaiser Avenue: A patrol officer spotted a pedaling prowler, bicycling without lights in folks’ yards and near their vehicles. The man tried to skedaddle when the cop confronted him, but the officer nabbed the galoot. Police took the 56-year-old man to jail, charged with loitering and prowling and willful obstruction of the law.
Prince Street and Carpenter Street: A woman apparently entered a retail establishment, clad only in undergarments. An officer caught up to the scantily clad woman as she was driving away. Police determined her to be drunk.
Kids
McIntyre Court: A woman called police because her son ran away. He was now hanging out at the park with the wrong crowd, smoking cigarettes and lord knows what else. Police found the boy and brought him home to his mom.
Beachview Drive and Fifth Street: A patrol officer came across a young man and a young woman catching some Z’s on the beach on St. Simons Island, well before dawn. Upon awakening them, the officer learned the two were runaways. The two were turned over to juvenile authorities.
Modest Man
2500 block of Woodland Way: A passing offer saw a man sneaking around in a residential yard after hours, eventually ducking behind a shrub to take cover. The inquisitive officer later learned the man actually lived there. He was just shy and “did not want to be seen in his pajamas,” the report said.