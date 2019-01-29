Among reports filed with police
Arrests
4510 Altama Ave.: A brawl broke out in the parking lot of the Waffle House. Every one simmered down when the cops got there — everyone except this one mad man and a livid lady, that is. The woman became even more cantankerous, ripping one cop’s shirt and shoving a couple of officers. “The male refused to listen and calm down,” the report said. Both hotheads went to jail: the 49-year-old woman for criminal trespass and two felony counts of obstruction of the law with violence; the 45-year-old man for misdemeanor obstruction of the law and disorderly conduct.
400 block of Canal Road: A guy passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle stopped at a traffic signal. A concerned citizen called police. This one did not take long to figure out: the 31-year-old driver went to jail for DUI.
4957 U.S. Highway 341: This guy was driving around in a Kia Forte after dark with his headlights off, leading to a traffic stop in the McDonald’s parking lot. Right away the guy told the cop that he had no license to present because it had already been suspended. Well, maybe he should have thought about that before getting behind the wheel. The 41-year-old went to jail for driving on a suspended license and driving without lights in the dark.
200 Mall Blvd.: A woman strolled through the Belk store, stashing away items from various departments as she went. News flash: Belk has security video rolling during operating hours. A security guard saw it all, detained the woman and called police, who took the 38-year-old to jail for shoplifting.
150 Altama Connector: A couple had a child in tow as they tried to steal from Walmart which, of course, did not go undetected by the security guards. Police took the 20-year-old woman to jail, charged with shoplifting. No word on the man or the child.
Something’s Bugging Him
2697 U.S. Highway 17: A guy claimed his room at the Seabreeze Motel had bugs crawling around in it. He demanded another room, with such compelling immediacy that police intervention was required. A cop showed up and “was able to mediate the situation,” the report said.
Theft
Fairway Oaks: Someone keeps stealing a lady’s mail out of her mailbox, and she wants a stop put to it. She called police after the latest mail heist, when the thief swiped a birthday card, a phone bill and a coupon ad out of her mailbox. She knows the mail was delivered, because she called the post office and they confirmed the items had been delivered. This was not the first time, either; this is a “recurring event,” she told police.
5052 U.S. Highway 341: A dude walked into the Racetrac store, grabbed two cases of beer and dashed out the door.
200 Mall blvd.: A young lady tried to swipe a pack of True Craft hair ties worth $9.50 from the Belk Store. A security guard caught her. Police arrived and the girl was turned over to her mother.
Dog Bites
Wolfe and P streets: A woman was walking down the road when two dogs attacked and bit her. Animal control officers responded, caught the two dogs and took them to the county shelter.
— Larry Hobbs