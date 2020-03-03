Among reports filed with police
Arrests
U.S. Highway 341: A guy in a black SUV went flying past everyone else on the road at around midnight, traveling at nearly 30 mph over the speed limit. Among those he passed was a county cop. The resulting traffic stop landed the thoughtless 38-year-old man in jail, charged with DUI, speeding, failure to maintain a lane and endangering the child who was riding inside the SUV at the time.
Treville Avenue and Fourth Street: A patrol officer spied a bunch of suspicious characters coming out of a suspicious home and climbing into a red car on Sixth Street in the middle of the night. Before the officer could question the car’s occupants, the headlights came on and they drove away. Police caught up to the car a few blocks away. A 37-year-old man went to jail for possession of cocaine, possession of drug gadgets and felony violation of probation. A 45-year-old woman went to jail for possession of cocaine and drug gadgets.
450 Warren Mason Blvd.: A guy who was warned already to stay away from Golden Isles Inn and Suites returned anyway, in the middle of the day. Police arrived and took the 31-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
5700 Altama Ave.: A guy was driving around after midnight, stopping in the road without cause and swerving across the lanes. When a cop stopped him, he reeked of booze and grass. Police took the 18-year-old to jail, charged with DUI and driving on a suspended license.
7445 Blythe Island Highway: It was a simple edict, really. The folks at Southern Retreat RV Park told this one guy that they do not care where he goes — as long as it is not Southern Retreat RV Park. He came back. Just the day before, police had arrived and patiently explained, “if he was to return back to the property without permission, the consequence would be jail,” a report said. The 46-year-old man is now learning the hard way, sitting in jail on trespassing charges.
To the Rescue
4700 block of Old Jesup Road: A man riding his bicycle was attacked by a pack of dogs running loose, in violation of county laws. An officer arrived to find the harried bicyclist wielding a stick to fend off “four medium sized dogs barking, growling and charging,” the report said. The officer hit the squad car’s sirens, and the dogs scampered back to their yard of origin.
Shots Fired
Stonewall and L streets: Concerned citizens called police after hearing gunfire after dark. Responding police found bullet shell casings and took them into evidence.
Assault
2400 block of Stonewall Street: A poor excuse for a boyfriend forced his girlfriend into the trunk of her own car. He then decided to let her out of the trunk, at which point “she was able to trick him and get inside a friend’s house,” the report said. He had a gun visible the whole time. Finally, the brute drove away in the woman’s car. Police have issued warrants for the jerk’s arrest.
— Larry Hobbs