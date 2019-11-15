Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1100 block of Wallace Street: A mom loaned her vehicle to her adult daughter, which did not turn out so well. The daughter returned home, minus the vehicle. The daughter told the cops she did not have a clue where her mom’s vehicle might be. Then she spiraled into a tirade, screaming at the cops for doing their jobs. Get this: She even called 911 on the police who responded to her mom’s missing vehicle. The vehicle later turned up in the county. And the 28-year-old ingrate of a daughter went to jail, charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
11 Glynn Plaza: A carnivorous crook tried to steal a steak from the Walmart Neighborhood Market, but his delicious designs got T-boned by store security. Police arrived and took the man to jail for shoplifting.
The Good Guys
2200 block of Tara Lane: A woman was worried about her grandmother, who lives alone and was not answering her phone. Officers paid a visit to grandma’s house. She was home and doing fine.
2700 block of Altama Avenue: A guy was worried about his brother, a 61-year-old diabetic whom he could not reach. Officers went by the brother’s house and “contact was made, male was fine,” the report said.
Suspicious Incident
300 F Street: A concerned citizen called the cops after witnessing some funny business going in the alley behind the Red Carpet Lounge that looked a lot like dope dealing. The alley was empty when the cops got there, but two of the goofballs returned while the cops were still there. Officer issued the two criminal trespass warnings and sent them on their way. Then a Red Carpet employee shuffled over, acting all cagey. He also was “criminally trespassed” from the alley. After all that, police found some dope inside a wadded up dollar bill that was behind a chair. The narcotics squad was contacted.
1700 Norwich St.: A woman walked up to a stranger and began nagging him for directions, the locations to which were not clear. She got all bent out of shape that the man would rather shop than provide her with directions. Somehow the police ended up in the middle of it. Police suggested in the future that “she could have asked a store employee, not stand outside approaching customers,” the report said. The woman walked to the store from Glynvilla Apartments, and she “was informed by officers on how to get back,” the report said.
Brooklyn Homes: Police received a call about a man pulling a gun on somebody. “When all parties (were) located, we did learn a male did have a gun, and was legal to have one,” the report said. But, police determined, “as for pulling it on someone, that never happened.” Security Video in the housing complex showed “the gun was never pulled out of his holster.”
