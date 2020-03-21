Among reports filed with police:
Bat Woman Strikes
100 block of Yorktown Drive: An irate bat-wielding woman was smashing a home’s windows in the middle of the afternoon, according to a concerned caller. Before the cops could get there, bat woman skedaddled. The caller said she drove away in a blue compact car — “with a Batman emblem on the back window,” the report said.
Arrests
1100 block of Postell Drive: A young yahoo lost control of his vehicle and crashed into property on Rice Mill Drive on St. Simons Island’s north end. The incorrigible kid did not stick around. Down on the island’s south end, police found the dazed dude, shirtless and with a black eye, standing outside of a wrecked vehicle. The damage matched up nicely with that of the damaged property up on Rice Mill Drive. The 19-year-old went to jail, charged with DUI, hit and run, and underage drinking.
U.S. Highway 341 and Sugar Plum Lane: County police received a heads-up just after midnight from Jesup authorities that a desperado in a stolen car was crossing the county line in a hurry. County police picked up the gray 2018 Nissan Maxima’s trail near Zuta Branch Road. A pursuit ensued, ending with the apprehension of the outlaw. The 30-yer-old went to jail for fleeing the cops and a slew of other charges.
— Larry Hobbs