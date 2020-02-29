Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Stonewall and London streets: County and city police investigators came looking for a wanted man, armed with an arrest warrant. The dude made a run for it. The cops ran him down. Now the dude is in jail.
3900 block of Dudley Street: An exasperated boyfriend called the cops to let them know that his girlfriend had driven off in his 2004 Ford Crown Victoria. Again. That was the least of her troubles once police caught up to her. The 49-year-old woman went to jail, charged with DUI and driving on a suspended license.
200 Mall Blvd.: A man tried to steal from the Belk store. He did not have any better luck with that than all the others who try to steal from Belk. Police put the 29-year-old in jail, charged with shoplifting.
Red Carpet Treatment
300 F Street: A dancing girl donnybrook broke out in the dressing room of the Red Carpet Lounge, proving that it is not always safe to be “Where the Girls Are.” When police got down to the bare facts, it turned out that one woman accused another of stealing. Security video backed up her stealing story, but the video peek proved too skimpy to reveal the thief’s identity.
Ouch
2700 block of Evergreen Road: From city police reports: “Female was pepper sprayed by her boyfriend’s ex girlfriend.”
Found Firearm
Norwich and Ninth streets: A railroad worker spotted a rifle in the weeds beside the railroad tracks. He called the cops. Police took the gun for safekeeping.
— Larry Hobbs