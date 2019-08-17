Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Glynn Plaza: Yet another tried and failed attempt to shoplift from Walmart. Store staff at the Walmart Neighborhood Market requested police stop by and handle a wanna-be thief held in custody by store security.
Altama Ave.: She called a cab, but when the time came to pay the man for his services, she questioned his pricing. Police assistance was called, and when officers arrived they discovered that the cab passenger had an active warrant. Her cab ride then turned into a trip to the local detention center.
Albany Street: A woman was enjoying some time at home when another woman came inside, stole her phone and spit on her. Police were called, and found the gross thief at work. She was arrested, but she managed to escape the officer’s vehicle during transport. A foot chase pursued, albeit a short one. The officer apprehended her and took her on to jail.
Fired up
Egmont Street: Someone reported smoke and flames in their ceiling, so the fire department made a visit. Turns out, there were no flames. Just some messed up electrical wiring.
Oops
G Street: A woman came home to find one of her doors unsecured. She called the police, who checked the house for trouble. Fortunately, they found no one shady inside. Turns out, she may have simply forgotten to secure the door before leaving earlier.
Amherst Street: A male caller informed police that a man “is trying to fight him over alcohol and women.” Police responded, but the resident informed the officers that he did not call the police.
Myers Hill Road: At least one officer’s patience was tested this week. After responding to a call about a burglary, the officer wrote in his police log: “This is another stupid report because complainant did not lock their house.”
— Lauren McDonald