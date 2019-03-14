Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: Police intervened in a fracas between a man and a woman, but the man showed no desire to simmer down. He resisted when the cops tried to arrest him. Even after being handcuffed, the mad man tried to bite one officer and generally clashed with the cops. EMS workers arrived and treated one cop and the 53-year-old man for minor scrapes. The man then went to jail for obstruction of the law with violence, battery and maintaining a disorderly house.
10100 Canal Crossing: The folks at the Sam’s Club caught a man stealing $325.97 worth of stuff. Police arrived and took the 57-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
200 Mall Blvd.: A woman walked into the dressing room at the Belk store with $373.94 worth of merchandize. Then she stuffed the items in a bag and tried to walk out of the store. Belk security guards were having none of it. Police arrived and took the 32-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Gloucester and Union streets: Probation officers found dope on a parolee. They called city cops, while federal officers searched a semi-tractor in which the man and a woman apparently arrived to the probation office. The woman finally took the fall, saying the meth and drug-taking doodads all belonged to her. The 46-year-old went to jail, charged with possession of dope and dope-related objects.
11 Glynn Plaza: A mother entered the Walmart Neighborhood Market with her four children in tow and proceeded to dabble in shoplifting. The security guards caught her and turned her over to police.
Police Assist
3300 block of Reynolds Street: Police were called to reports of a drive-by shouting at a home in this neighborhood. It turned out to be the resident’s ex-girlfriend, pronouncing loudly out the car window that “he is a dead man” while driving past the home. She was pushed to such fury in the first place because her vehicle “had been shot up with an assault rifle” earlier in the day.
1821 U.S. Highway 17: Folks called police to report that a man in the McDonald’s parking lot must be drunk to be driving like that. The man was not drunk; just a bad driver, police determined. However, he did leave some “drug-related objects ... in plain view,” the report said. The man was cited and sent on his way.
Shots Fired
100 block of Wolfe Street: Neighbors reported hearing gunfire. Police arrived and found much evidence to support their concerns, including “a large number of shell casings in the roadway,” the report said.
— Larry Hobbs