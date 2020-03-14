Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1408 G St.: A lout was stirring up trouble at the Manna House soup kitchen, causing trouble for the nice volunteers who serve there and the decent hungry folks who eat there. Police arrived and took the 21-year-old heel to jail, charged with disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of the law.
Hopkins Homes: After a gentleman caller had overstayed his weekend welcome, the lady drove him to the bus station and bid him adieu. But the cad returned while she was away, barging into her home and scaring the bejesus out of her teenage son. Wisely, the young man locked himself in his room until the cops arrived. The 48-year-old vagabond wound up in jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Fountain Lake Drive: First of all, this kid tried to pick a fight with his roommate’s boyfriend. He was huddled in a closet when the cops got there, but still fuming over who knows what. The nincompoop began “kicking and attempting to punch” the police officer. The “officer took reasonable measures to subdue the offender,” the report deadpanned. The numbskull kept it up in the back of the patrol car, “banging his head against the cage” and spitting blood on the officer. Both the officer and the punk received medical clearance at the hospital before the 18-year-old went to jail, charged with two counts of willful obstruction of the law with violence.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A pesky person was causing trouble with the employees at a cellphone store. Police gave him a written warning to vamoose and sent him on his way. He came back. Police returned and took the 28-year-old to jail, charged with trespass after warning.
1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A guy found a woman whom he didn’t know from Eve on his front porch. He asked her to leave. She declined. Police asked her to leave. She still refused. She went to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Assault
Hopkins Homes: A guy was driving around town with his lady friend and all was well. Then his cellphone rang. It was his other lady friend. The lady friend in the vehicle did not appreciate this and tore into the careless Casanova. Police issued warrants for the jealous woman’s arrest on assault charges.
Weird
1949 U.S. Highway 17: A wacky woman was hanging around a dining establishment, “putting her fingers in other people’s food and refusing to leave,” a city police report said. Responding police assured the woman she would face arrest if she ever came back.
— Larry Hobbs