Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
100 block of JoAnn Drive: This guy comes home in the wee hours, only to find his roommates cutting eyes at him and muttering in low voices. Things went downhill from there. Before he knew it, one roommate was loudly accusing the guy of entering his room and going through his stuff. The next thing he knows the jerk is waving a gun around and vociferously spouting more unfounded nonsense. Luckily, the poor guy was not hit during the ensuing gunfire. The good news? Police took the 38-year-old punk of a roommate to jail, charged with aggravated assault.
100 block of Sarah Drive: A shifty character was snooping around people’s property and peering into vehicles. A man who witnessed this tomfoolery approached the scofflaw, who asked the man to call him a cab. Instead, he called the cops. The 37-year-old flunky went to jail, charged with two counts of felony burglary, one count of theft, possession of dope and loitering and prowling.
West Palm Plaza: A man on a bicycle at 2 in the morning approached a parked a patrol officer to inquire about the bus schedule. His name was Buck, and he proceeded to tell the officer about his most recent encounter with the cops. As he was pedaling away, the cop ran a quick computer check. Buck was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Also, the 37-year-old was holding dope.
Frederica Road and Atlantic Drive: This dude says he was in the northbound lane after midnight, about to make a turn onto Atlantic Avenue. Fast forward a couple of minutes and he was trying to explain to police officer his role in a collision crash that had just occurred. The guy “appeared confused,” police reported. Police took the 36-year-old to jail for DUI and failure to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn.
125 Palisade Drive: A kook was getting way out of hand inside the Waffle House as the midnight hour approached, prompting police intervention. Responding officers did not need the hooligan pointed out to them upon arrival, as he “was pounding on the front window from inside the business” upon their arrival. A cop caught up to the guy as he was walking out, make that stumbling, of the restaurant. He “was extremely intoxicated.” Big surprise. The 46-year-old went to jail for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
5200 block of U.S. Highway 41: An officer spotted a silver Buick with no tag lights around midnight. After pulling the vehicle over in a nearby convenience store parking lot, the officer suspected more was afoot here than equipment issues. The 40-year-old driver ended up in jail, charged with possession of dope and tampering with evidence.
200 Glynn Isles: Security folks at Target caught an employee biting the hand that fed him. Responding police took the 40-year-old former employee to jail, charged with felony theft.
— Larry Hobbs