Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Norwich and N streets: This guy knew his vehicle’s registration was expired, but he drove it anyway. He drove it poorly, getting pulled over by a cop for swerving on the roadway. The officer then found various forms of dope inside the vehicle. The 33-year-old man went to jail, charged with all of the above.
Sheryl Court: An off-duty county schools police officer received a knock at his front door. It was a man who had just been in a car crash, seeking help for his injured arm. The schools officer called county cops. The 21-year-old man went to jail, charged with giving police a fake name, obstruction of the law and felony violation of probation.
3600 Burroughs Avenue: A man and a woman slipped inside a home while the resident was away. Someone noticed and called police. The two were still there when police arrived. The 40-year-old man went to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
150 Altama Connector: A woman tried to relieve the Walmart of $290.39 worth of merchandise, mostly camping gear, as well as shoes, batteries, a handbag and several flashlights. Of course, she never had a chance of getting past Walmart’s crack security team with all of that stuff. The 30-year-old woman went to jail, charged with shoplifting.
10400 Canal Crossing: A known shoplifter slipped out of the Academy Sports and Outdoors before employees could nab him, but they gave police a description of a man in a “striped shirt possibly,” the police report said. That was enough for police, who caught up to the 34-year-old and took him to jail for shoplifting and possession of dope.
150 Altama Connector: A wanted man tried to get away with stealing from the Walmart. Not only is he in the local pokey for shoplifting, but the 40-year-old bandit also is being held on a fugitive from justice arrest warrant out of Virginia. Later that same day, Walmart security nabbed a woman who was shoving things off the shelf into a book bag. Police took the 55-year-old woman to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Suspicious Activity
Fourth Street and Treville Avenue: A driver sped past a patrol officer in a stolen vehicle, crashing it and “severing a high-pressure natural gas line,” the report said. The driver apparently fled the scene on foot. Firefighters and officials from Atlanta Gas and Light were called to the scene while police gave residents of the neighborhood a heads-up about the busted gas line. The woman from whom the vehicle was stolen also showed up.
Suspicious Incident
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A man’s anger boiled over when a woman accidentally bumped his vehicle with a shopping cart outside the Winn-Dixie, prompting her to take a defensive stance and then call the cops. After the cart hit his vehicle, the man went ballistic and started “screaming and cursing at her.” Then he made a “hostile advancement toward the female,” the report said. In response, the woman zapped him with a dose of pepper spray and stepped inside her vehicle to await the cops and “avoid any further confrontation.”
Theft
1116 Lanier Blvd.: A woman drove to the Howard Coffin Park to get a workout. While she was on the walking exercise path there, a dirty rapscallion smashed her vehicle’s window in the parking lot and absconded with her purse.
— Larry Hobbs