Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
220 Retreat Village: If y’all will recall from Tuesday’s installment of CrimeScene, the cops had their hands full subduing a brash brawler after hours in the parking lot outside Ziggy Mahoney’s on St. Simons Island. Well, just about that time, a lady drove away in a black Hummer after smacking into a parked Honda Accord. An officer who was responding to the donnybrook switched gears and went after the hit and run driver, who left damage to the Honda’s rear side quarter panel. The cop caught up to the Hummer as it left the parking lot near the Starbucks and pulled on to Demere Road. The driver stopped a block later, cued by the officer’s flashing blue lights. The officer cuffed the young woman and informed her that she was under arrest for hit and run. The police being short-staffed at the time, however, the officer uncuffed the woman and told her to expect to be summoned soon a with a warrant for her arrest. Busy night.
1101 Gloucester St.: Someone slapped someone at The Well. That 24-year-old woman went to jail, charged with simple battery.
1200 block of Magnolia Avenue: A man clearly up to no good was spotted snooping around parked cars after hours. Responding police took the 52-year-old ne’er do well to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
3200 block of Brailsford Avenue: An unruly boyfriend apparently accosted his girlfriend and also broke some things around her residence. Police took the 24-year-old cad to jail, charged with second degree criminal damage to property.
Armed Robbery
3879 Altama Ave.: A bandit robbed the clerk at this unnamed convenience and gas store, sometime in the evening hours. Police processed the scene for evidence and will review the store’s surveillance video. Hopefully, the cops will nab the dastardly fiend.
Theft
1015 Beachview Drive: The Sea Gate Inn came under a daytime snack attack when hungry hooligans raided the downstairs vending machine. Employees found the door wide open on the snack vending machine in the parking garage, “and all of the food the machine holds was taken,” police reported. The crooks also ripped out the machine’s cash box, took all the change therein and cast it to the ground. Police are investigating.
Auto Theft
2100 block of E. Third Street: A man parked his gray Ford Ranger in front of his residents, took the groceries inside but left the keys in the vehicle. The pickup was gone the next morning, along with a set of golf clubs, his wallet and a $20 bill.
100 block of Sapelo Island Drive: A person left the keys in a vehicle overnight. The next morning, it was gone.
Burglary
2500 block of Union Street: While a resident was out of town on business, lousy thieves broke into the house and absconded with electronic equipment and jewelry. It is not the first time burglars have hit this home.
2200 block of Ellis Street: Thieves forced their way into a home and left with a television.
Assault
McIntyre Court Apartments: A man contacted police from his home to report being bushwacked the night before outside the Bamboo Lounge on Highway 17. He did not know who jumped him or why, but he had “a fractured nose and two bite marks” to show for it.
Glad To Be of Service, Ma’am
2401 Gloucester St.: A woman was getting gas at the Friendly Express pump when last she saw her vehicle keys. They were inside the vehicle one minute, gone the next. Befuddled, she beseeched police intervention. An “officer responded and located the keys,” the report said.
— Larry Hobbs