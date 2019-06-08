Among reports field with police:
Arrests
3200 block of Highway 17: A man with a suspended driver’s license tried riding a scooter, demonstrating to police the kind of driving skills that may have gotten his license suspended in the first place. After crossing “four lanes of traffic including the median” without a helmet, the man went into the Friendly Express store. A cop who witnessed it decided to have a talk with him. The 61-year-old man somehow managed to get himself arrested for first degree forgery, as well as driving with a suspended license without a helmet or protective eye gear.
Maryann Lake Circle: A widower called police during the midmorning hours to report his former father-in-law was breaking into the house. The man had already taken out a good behavior warrant on the elderly man because of previous run-ins. Police took the 72-year-old former father-in-law to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
U.S. Highway 17 and F.J. Torras Causeway: Police received a tip about a dude driving south in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 17 and, sure enough, there he was. Police took the 28-year-old to jail for improper driving without a driver’s license, obstruction of the law and for an outstanding arrest warrant.
300 block of Moss Creek Lane: Just the night before, a woman’s adult son went to jail for criminal trespass after breaking something inside her residence before dawn. The son returned the next day after midnight, and the mom’s boyfriend took offense. This time the 61-year-old boyfriend went to jail, charged with simple assault.
Altama and Golden Isles Parkway: Police received a complaint about a guy pestering folks for money at the red light during the lunch-hour rush. The pushy panhandler was still there when the cops arrived. The 50-year-old went to jail, charged with being a pedestrian soliciting business.
1300 block of Albemarle Street: A brute roughed up a woman, prompting police intervention. Police took the 53-year-old man to jail, charged with simple battery.
25 Torras Drive: A clerk at the Parker’s near the foot of the causeway spotted a bum hitting up customers for spare bills, but she was certain the man had previously been given a trespass warning. The cops checked, and she was correct. Police took the 20-year-old vagabond to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
150 Altama Connector: A guy strolled around inside the Walmart, picking out items and attempting to conceal them on his person. A store security guard saw the whole thing and held him for police, who took the 36-year-old to jail for shoplifting.
— Larry Hobbs
Fire
2400 block of Cleburne Street: Police stood by while the city fire department extinguished a kitchen fire. The stove that caused it was pulled from the house.
Must Be The Heat
3800 block of Ogg Avenue: A woman forced her way into a neighbor’s home, scared the dickens out of the kids and swilled down a pitcher of Kool-Aid, a mother told police. She said the Kool-Aid was meant for guests. Police are investigating.
Theft
McIntyre Court Apartments: This woman talked a guy into giving her a ride to work in his vehicle. So when he gets there, she comes up with some tripe about already being so late for her arrival that she would have to reschedule. When the guy let his guard down, she swiped the man’s keys and drove off in the vehicle with a conspicuous disregard for his consent to do so. Police reported the vehicle stolen.