Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
10400 Canal Crossing Road: A hotrod woman was getting her kicks in the Academy Sports parking lot, gunning her Honda Accord in reverse, “screeching tires” and spinning around in a series of dangerous donuts. This did not go unnoticed by a passing patrol officer. Way too late, she stopped and put the car in park when she saw the cop. The 19-year-old went to jail, charged with reckless driving.
Interstate 95: An officer stopped a man for speeding and swerving all over the place on the interstate. The man told the cop “he was trying to make it to the hotel.” He could not specify which hotel he was trying to make it to. Nice try. The 50-year-old man went to jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
150 Altama Connector: Just when we were beginning to think they had finally learned, another thief tried to steal from the Walmart. The woman stowed away $65.46 worth of merchandise on her person, but a security guard saw the whole thing. Of course. Police arrived and took the 50-year-old woman to jail, charged with shoplifting.
1800 block of Wolfe Street: Police responded to a report of shots fired after hours in the neighborhood, arriving to find two suspicious characters in a vehicle. They also found a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, three spent shell casings, cocaine, crack and pot. Also, they had open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. The two villains went to jail, the 34-year-old for two counts of possession dope and an open container and the 36-year-old for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and open container.
4441 Altama Ave.: Two females tangled at Tio Taco after hours, leaving one with a cut on her arm. One of the combatants turned out to be just 16 years old. She was turned over to her parents after being charged with fighting. The 21-year-old involved in the fight went to jail on the same charge.
4510 Atlama Ave.: Things got out of hand at the Waffle House in the wee hours, where there were so many people milling around in and out of the diner that management beseeched police to restore order. While doing so, police witnessed a lowlife smack a woman in the face as the two were exiting their respective restrooms. Police took the 32-year-old creep to jail, charged with battery.
Dog Bite
3000 block of Reynolds Street: A guy was walking down the street when a big dog on the loose ran up and chomped down on his left thigh. Police took photos of the bite wound and notified animal control officers.
— Larry Hobbs