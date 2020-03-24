Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Glynnvilla Apartments: A woman called police with a tall tale about the father of her child kidnapping said child. But upon questioning, the details did not add up. Her story quickly fell apart. Police took the 19-year-old lying lady to jail, charged with filing a false police report and making false statements in government matters.
800 block of Wolfe Street: A disturbance at a residence rose to the level of police intervention. When all was said and done, a 50-year-old woman went to jail for DUI and possession of cocaine.
Assault
2400 block of Albany Street: A skulking skunk slinked into the mother of his child’s home through a window. He then shoved the woman’s head again the wall, but he split before the cops got there. Police have a issued a warrant for the scalawag’s arrest.
Theft
25 Torras Drive: A man with an afterhours thirst for something alcoholic walked into the Parker’s convenience store at the foot of the causeway. When the store clerk told him it too late to buy alcohol, the lush on the lam took what he came for and absconded in a vehicle.
— Larry Hobbs