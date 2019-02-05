Among reports filed with police
Arrests
Lee and Second streets: Someone called police to report that a shifty character was packing heat. Responding police quickly found the man, who was standing outside a parked car, in the company of a female companion. No report of a concealed weapon, but the 31-year-old was hiding some dope. His 35-year-old lady friend, it turns out, was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Police took both to jail.
150 Altama Connector: A woman walked into the Walmart, stuffed a bunch of items from the shelf into her purse and “attempted to talk out the front door of the store.” No so fast, a security guard told her. This is Walmart. A cop arrived and took the 23-year-old would-be thief to jail, charged with shoplifting.
150 Altama Connector: The next day at the Walmart, this one guy tried to cash in on the old switcheroo discount, peeling a $19.88 barcode off of a 32-piece wrench set and sticking it onto a circular saw that cost twice that amount. Nothing gets past those security folks at Walmart. Police took the 36-year-old trickster to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Robarts Road and U.S. Highway 341: Sad, just sad. A woman in a 2012 Lexus SUV backed into the car behind her, then passed out behind the wheel. A passerby who witnessed the dustup went to check on the woman and discovered a young child in the backseat. She could not wake the mom, so she took the child to her vehicle for safe keeping while she called the cops. The woman in the Lexus “was stumbling around” trying to get inside the other woman’s vehicle when the cops got there. She was not much help explaining herself to police. Police contacted the woman’s mother to pick up the child. The 30-year-old driver went to jail for DUI/Drugs, DUI/Alcohol, improper backing and driving with a suspended license.
Traffic Stop
Sea Island Road: An old guy in a convertible Mercedes E450 swerved out of his lane at least half a dozen times with a cop following him on the causeway to the Sea Island entrance. Then he threw some trash out of the window. Finally, he drove right through the crosswalk near Sea Island’s shooting range, even though the lights were flashing and a person was attempting to cross the road. When the officer stopped him, the guy said he just came from the doctor’s office, where he had given blood. He said he did not see the person trying to cross the road, nor the flashing crosswalk lights. The officer cited him for failure to yield to a pedestrian, and issued warnings for failure to maintain a lane and for littering. Additionally, the officer put the man on notice that a “request for the driver evaluation” form would be sent to the state.
Theft
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A man grabbed some beer and steaks from the Winn-Dixie and made a run for it. Loyal customers witnessed the brazen beef caper and gave chase, corralling the steer and beer rustler in a storage area nearby. Police arrived and caught him, returning the merchandise to the store.
5940 U.S. Highway 341: It seems those boots at the Tractor Supply really were made for walking, because that’s just what one man did. After striding into the store, the thief put on a pair of boots and walked right out of the store “without paying for them,” an employee told police.
1825 U.S. Highway 17: Thieves removed the locks from storage units at Storage by the Sea and absconded with “several thousand dollars’ worth of (scuba) diving equipment and other possessions,” according to a police report.
Gunfire
Buckingham Place: A man called police after some goons took potshots at his house. Responding police discovered that one bullet hit the man’s house right under the living room window and another smacked it beside the front door. Police are investigating.
Magnolia and Oak avenues: A resident called police after hearing a gun go off in the neighborhood. Sure enough, responding police found a “bullet fragment and a broken cosmetic necklace on the ground.”
— Larry Hobbs