Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
108 Harrison Lane: A woman attacked another woman at Moonshiners, prompting the victim to summon police. However, the other woman apparently still wanted more after the cops got there. With a police officer standing right there, the woman approached and “started yelling and cussing while coming closer to the complainant,” the report said. The officer stood between the two, but that did not stop her. The officer had to “physically remove” the agitated 39-year-old woman, who ended up in jail for simple battery.
Norwich and N streets: The cops stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, and a dope-sniffing police dog immediately went on high alert. The dude inside the vehicle made a run for it. He did not get far. The cops found dope inside the vehicle, just like the police dog said they would. The 61-year-old man went to jail, charged with possession of dope and willful obstruction of the law.
Burglary
2400 block of Ellis Street: A resident reported coming home to find the residence’s back door open. The person told police “everything was taken out of the house.” Police are investigating.
— Larry Hobbs