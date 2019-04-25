Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1704 Frederica Road: A man in a Silverado pickup truck pulled up to the gate at the Barnes Plantation condos on St. Simons Island, but could not figure out the code to let himself in. Then he backed out and parked in a handicapped space at nearby Hanover Square. He walked around to the other side of the truck and took a leak. Then he grabbed his drink from inside the truck and walked back over to the Barnes Plantation gate to fiddle with the code keypad some more. A cop was parked across the street in Edwards Plaza, watching the whole thing. The 31-year-old driver never got into Barnes Plantation, but he did make it to jail, charged with DUI, having an open container of alcohol and parking in a handicap space.
Brooklyn Homes: An patrol officer tried to talk with a bicyclist about riding around without lights after dark, but the man pedaled away instead. The officer pursued, at which point the man ditched the bicycle and took off running. Additional cops arrived and surrounded the area, eventually nabbing the scofflaw. The man had been banned from even stepping foot inside the city limits. Also, he had some pot. After taking him to the hospital for medical clearance, the 29-year-old went to jail for criminal trespass, obstruction of the law, possession of pot and no lights on his bicycle.
800 block of R Street: A guy who had been drinking and fighting with his roommate sought to settle the matter with the most convenient projectile at hand. The beer can he hurled at his roomie apparently popped the guy pretty hard. The inebriated instigator then ran off before the cops arrived. He later showed at the police the department to tell his side of the story. That was not enough to keep the 62-year-old out of jail, charged with simple battery.
2800 block of Carrie Street: A hooligan was banging on a man’s front door, daring him to come out and fight. Logically, the man instead called police. The troublemaker gave the cops a phony name, but could not even tell them how to spell it. He broke free from the officer who was handcuffing him and made a run for it. He did not get far. Police took the 35-year-old man to jail, charged with loitering and prowling and obstruction of the law.
Theft
1507 Gloucester St.: The discounts at Discount Liquors apparently were not sufficient for one man, who grabbed a bottle of booze off the shelf and ran out the door without paying. He hopped in a vehicle and skedaddled.
— Larry Hobbs