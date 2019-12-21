Among reports filed with police:
Burglary
227 Glyndale Drive: Thieves struck at a light vending company overnight, chunking a piece of concrete block through the front glass door. Once inside, the hooligans kicked in several locked doors. It was not immediately clear what was stolen.
Suspicious Incident
200 Glynn Isles: Verbatim from city police log: “Man found slumped over in vehicle after he had huffed air duster.”
1900 block of Gloucester Street: A woman found three people sleeping on her back porch. She called police. The trio was still there when the cops arrived. One of them had a warrant out for his arrest. Police took him to jail. The other two were given criminal trespass warnings and sent on their way.
2800 block of Reynolds Street: A local pizza place’s delivery guy sent some pizza to a home in this neighborhood. It was only when he returned that they discovered the customers paid with bogus bills. Cops went to look into the counterfeit caper, but by then no one was answering at that address.
100 Gloucester St.: When America Cruise Liner reached its dock at Mary Ross Park, three smaller boats were already docked in its spot. So a crew member called the cops. An officer told the others they would have to scram; the cruise liner “was then able to dock.” the report said.
That Wasn’t So Hard, Was It?
Newcastle and O streets: A patrol officer spotted two dudes hanging out at the corner near A-1 Beer and Tobacco after dark when the store was closed. The two copped an attitude when the officer tried to talk with them, even refusing to identify themselves. The officer detained the two and learned that one was actually just a juvenile. Finally, the adult “became cooperative” and gave the officer his name. The juvenile followed suit. The cop sent the man on his way to turned the juvenile over to his mother.
— Larry Hobbs