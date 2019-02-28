Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Newcastle and I streets: A person who was driving around with a child in the vehicle had an outstanding arrest warrant, which an officer discovered after stopping the vehicle for a traffic violation. Since the driver was going to jail, police contacted another adult to come fetch the child. The responding adult also was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant, and also went to jail. Police finally just drove the child to a relative’s home themselves.
800 block of Wolfe Street: A cur swatted his girlfriend in the face, then skulked away before the cops got there. Police found the creep lurking behind a house in the neighborhood. The 45-year-old went to jail, charged with simple battery and possession of pot.
2000 block of Reynolds Street: A woman’s voluminous hollering exceeded the public nuisance level, prompting a neighbor to call police. The woman told police a man was to blame, but that he had since departed. The racket resumed and police returned, this time taking the 56-year-old wailing woman to jail, charged with maintaining a disorderly house.
200 Mall Blvd.: Security guards at the Belk store caught a woman shoplifting. Police arrived and took the 32-year-old woman to jail, charged with same.
5598 Altama Ave.: A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Dollar General. When responding police sorted out what happened, a 41-year-old woman went to jail for simple battery.
1400 block of G Street: A man simply could not shut his mouth, despite good reason to keep a low profile. His cantankerous demeanor required intervention by police, who quickly deduced he was a wanted man and took him to jail on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Theft
Clearwater community: Thieves struck in the wee hours of the night in this south county neighborhood off U.S. Highway 17, breaking into nine cars in one spree. Police were called to the neighborhood at two in the morning after a resident saw two hooligans in dark clothing with backpacks breaking into a vehicle. While searching for the culprits, police detected numerous other vehicles in the neighborhood that had been breached.
The Retreat at Grande Lake: A cad entered into a relationship with a woman, only to abscond with her Cannon T71 camera, wireless earbuds and cash. Her repeated entreaties upon him to return the valuables forthwith went unrequited. Now the cops are looking for the jerk.
— Larry Hobbs