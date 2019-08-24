Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Hopkins Homes: Police went rushing to a report of a woman getting run over by a vehicle. It turns out the woman in question was attempting to slash the vehicle’s tires, apparently being sufficiently irked at the man who was at the time trying to drive away in said vehicle. The woman and the man both were gone when police arrived, leaving behind the vehicle and the knife with which its tires were slashed. Police later caught up to the woman at her home, where she was less than cooperative. Police took 20-year-old woman to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law and two outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.
1620 Reynolds St.: A woman backstabbed a man “with a large knife” near the Salvation Army in the hours way before dawn. “Officers quickly arrived, apprehended the female, and provided medical aid to the male until EMS arrived,” the report said. The 50-year-old woman went to jail for aggravated assault.
Altama Avenue and Scranton Connector: A man apparently drove drunk to the Wee Pub, where he proceeded to cause a wee bit of a disturbance in the wee hours. Intervening police took the 27-year-old man to jail, charged with DUI and driving without a license.
3900 Newcastle St.: Detectives with the county’s special investigations unit stopped a man for driving down U.S. Highway 341 in the middle of the night without headlights. The detectives called a patrol officer to deal with the man, who said he had just left work at a brewery/pub and was headed to his brother’s house. The 34-year-old did not make it, going instead to jail on a charge of DUI and having an open container of alcohol.
Pizza Pirates
Wolfe Street and Third Avenue: Brigands tried to rob a pizza delivery man again, waiting in hiding after making a bogus order to an abandoned house. Upon arrival, the delivery guy was accosted by “subjects with a gun,” the city police report said. The driver did not fall for it, however. He remained inside his vehicle and sped away. Earlier this month, however, a pizza delivery guy was lured to a vacant home in the Belle Point community off U.S. Highway 17, where two masked men robbed him at gunpoint of more than $250.
Smoke ‘em If You’ve Got ‘em
6215 Blythe Island Highway: A scalawag absconded late at night from the Friendly Express with $500 worth of cigarettes. A store employee said the nicotine knave was last seen leaving the store in a “blue and white striped shirt and a circular sun hat on his head,” according to the report.
— Larry Hobbs