Among reports field with police:
Police Assist
Altama Avenue and Egret Street: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, quickly deducing that the driver's alcohol consumption had rendered him a public safety threat behind the wheel. However, the man passed a breathalyzer test. So police escorted the driver home, just to be sure.
3200 block of Cypress Mill: A man met up with a woman for the purposes of retrieving his cellphone. But things turned ugly right off, and she started “chasing him in a car and threatening him,” the report said. He got the heck out there and called police because he “just wants the female to stay away from him.” No word on whether he retrieved his cellphone.
West Park Avenue and Parkwood Drive: For whatever reason, a guy started “a small in size fire in the roadway.” A passing patrol officer “was able to locate the male and have him put the fire out.”
600 block of Oglethorpe Street: A woman called police because the "neighbor painted half her door," police said. Police took a report.
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A woman stood in the middle of the busy road in front of Lanier Plaza, prompting a concerned citizen to call police. It was OK, the woman advised police — "she was just praying," the report said.
Assault
512 Ocean Blvd.: A brawling woman walked into Mullet Bay on St. Simons Island before noon, picking a fight with two female employees, one of which she hit with a knockout blow. The bellicose woman was last seen heading toward the pier in a grey Toyota. Police have the vehicle’s license plate number and are looking for her.
1603 L Street: A guy was hanging out in a chair under the big tree outside the Give and Take Mart, minding his own business. All of a sudden, a ruffian walks up and whacks him upside the face with a metal pipe. The brute ran away afterward. A friend drove the poor guy to the hospital emergency room. Police are searching for the culprit.
Shots Fired
1000 block of Wolfe Street: Officers on patrol after hours followed the sound of gunfire to an apartment complex in this neighborhood. The building "had been struck by gunfire several times," the report said. No one was hurt. Police are investigating.
Gordon Street and Ocean Avenue: Folks called the cops after gunfire erupted in the middle of the night in their neighborhood. Officers found "multiple spent ammo casings in the street," the report said. The bullets did not hit any homes or vehicles.
Arrests
5600 Altama Ave.: A patrol officer spotted a dude snooping around the Morning Tide Apartments way after midnight, clearly up to no good. The officer saw him creep up to a Toyota Camry, then turn his head in all directions, to make sure no one was watching. The ne'er-do-well was clearly startled by the officer's sudden appearance. The 26-year-old ended up going to jail for possession of enough pot to get a crook off the streets.
4500 block of Altama Avenue: A driver ran a red light right in front of a cop. The driver went to jail, charged with DUI.
Theft
German Village: A man tried to be a good sport, loaning his vehicle to this other guy so he could move his belongings from the island to the mainland. That was over two weeks ago. The guy still has not returned the vehicle and has made himself scarce. The cops are looking for him and the stolen vehicle.
— Larry Hobbs