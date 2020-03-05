Among reports filed with police
Arrests
Altama Avenue and Fourth Street: Knuckleheads. A city cop pulled a dude over for a traffic violation. The officer found illegal drug-taking gadgets inside the vehicle. Prior to taking the 58-year-old to jail for possession thereof, the officer let the guy call a friend to come get his vehicle. When the friend arrived, however, the officer learned the 31-year-old was wanted on a misdemeanor arrest warrant for violation of probation. So he went to jail also.
U.S. Highway 341 and Ga. Highway 99: More knuckleheads. An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation after midnight, only to discover the driver had no license. So he let her call a friend to take the vehicle. When the woman arrived, the cop discovered she was a wanted woman, sought for misdemeanor theft, theft by deception and aggravated battery. Instead of driving her friend’s car home, the 48-year-old woman went to jail.
Chapel Crossing Road and Altama Avenue: A patrol officer rolled up on a Ford Five Hundred stopped at a red light, the car’s tag light out. During the subsequent traffic stop, police discovered dope on the guy who was riding shotgun. The 26-year-old ended up in jail, charged with possession of dope, willful obstruction of law enforcement and two outstanding warrants.
— Larry Hobbs