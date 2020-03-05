Among reports filed with police

Arrests

Altama Avenue and Fourth Street: Knuckleheads. A city cop pulled a dude over for a traffic violation. The officer found illegal drug-taking gadgets inside the vehicle. Prior to taking the 58-year-old to jail for possession thereof, the officer let the guy call a friend to come get his vehicle. When the friend arrived, however, the officer learned the 31-year-old was wanted on a misdemeanor arrest warrant for violation of probation. So he went to jail also.

U.S. Highway 341 and Ga. Highway 99: More knuckleheads. An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation after midnight, only to discover the driver had no license. So he let her call a friend to take the vehicle. When the woman arrived, the cop discovered she was a wanted woman, sought for misdemeanor theft, theft by deception and aggravated battery. Instead of driving her friend’s car home, the 48-year-old woman went to jail.

Chapel Crossing Road and Altama Avenue: A patrol officer rolled up on a Ford Five Hundred stopped at a red light, the car’s tag light out. During the subsequent traffic stop, police discovered dope on the guy who was riding shotgun. The 26-year-old ended up in jail, charged with possession of dope, willful obstruction of law enforcement and two outstanding warrants.

— Larry Hobbs

More from this section

Pier Village shops could become art complex

Pier Village shops could become art complex

The collection of quaint shopping kiosks at the corner of Mallery Street and Beachview Drive in the Pier Village shopping district on St. Simons Island could come tumbling down to give way for a massive art complex.