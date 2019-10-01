Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3200 block of U.S. Highway 17: City cops went to serve a warrant on a wanted man, but the outlaw was not coming in without a fight. In the process of subduing him, police discovered the defiant one also was in possession of dope and a gun. The 30-year-old ended up going to jail on a slew of charges, including willful obstruction of the law, trafficking in cocaine, possession of meth, possession of still more dope, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, attempting to elude police and driving on a suspended license.
Redfern Village: A patrol officer came upon a Kia Sorento around midnight, parked in the middle of the circular roadway through this shopping plaza on St. Simons Island. The engine was running and the brake lights were on, but nobody was home. The woman in the driver’s seat had “her head leaned back and her mouth was open,” the report said. The officer detected “no noticeable movement” from the woman. Anyway, the 47-year-old ended up going to jail on charges of DUI and driving on a suspended license.
200 Mall Blvd.: A teenage trickster at the Belk store attempted a criminal twist on retail’s buy-one get-one deal. She took three things into a dressing room, and came back out with just one. She paid for that item and headed for the exit. Belk’s crack security staff nabbed her with the two items she tried to get away with scott free. The 17-year-old went to jail for shoplifting.
Glynco and Golden Isles parkways: A woman was “driving all over the road” in the wee hours, prompting a fellow motorists to call the cops. The woman had driven her white Nissan Altima into a ditch by the time police arrived. The 26-year-old went to jail, charged with DUI.
Selden Park: A city cop stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and the driver gave him a phony name. Probably because he was a wanted man in Florida for dope dealing. Police took the 29-year-old to jail.
— Larry Hobbs