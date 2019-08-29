Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard: A patrol officer was heading east toward the beach when a guy in a Toyota Corolla drove through a stop sign and cut the cop off, forcing the officer “to brake heavily and swerve to the right to avoid colliding with the vehicle,” a report said. When the officer stopped him, the guy started yammering about how the officer should have stopped and that he was the one who had the right of way. Tell it to the judge, the officer said, taking him to jail for DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign.
500 block of Nottingham Drive: A resident of the Beverly Shores community spotted a stranger across the street shortly after dawn. As best the man could tell, the interloper was making efforts to climb a neighbor’s tree, either to crawl into a window or locate a door. The stanger had red hair and a beard and was wearing a blue shirt and shorts, the man told police. He did not have on the identifying blue shirt or shorts when police arrived, but they found him just the same. The officer found the transient nearby “in the woods laying on the ground, naked,” the report said. After putting some clothes on and talking with the officer, it was learned he was wanted in Hoboken. The officer turned him over to Hoboken Police on the outstanding warrant.
Altama Avenue and College Drive: A three car crash occurred after hours, resulting in injuries. One driver involved appeared to be drunk. But tending to his injuries took precedent, so he was taken to the local hospital. DUI charges are pending.
1700 block of Johnston Street: A brute stayed the night at a home, smacking a woman about the face in the process. He was still there when police arrived. The woman had an “injury to the right eye and a cuts to the inside of (her) lips,” police said. Police took the scoundrel to jail, charged with battery as well as two outstanding felony arrest warrants.
Interstate 95: County police received word of a foolhardy driver on the interstate, “speeding and driving recklessly” while heading north from Camden County. A county cop waited on the northbound side of the interstate near the the county line and, sure enough, there he came. The resulting traffic stop landed the 32-year-old Darien man in jail for DUI and having an open container of alcohol.
Townsend and Atkinson streets: An officer spotted a man driving a Kia Rio shortly after dark, without headlights. The officer smelled pot coming from the car during the resulting traffic stop. The man also was in possession of a gun, a no-no for convicted felons such as himself. All of the above violated his probation, so the 34-year-old went to jail.
Maple Road and Kaiser Avenue: A patrol officer spotted a pedaling prowler, bicycling without lights in folks’ yards and near their vehicles. The man tried to skedaddle when the cop confronted him, but the officer nabbed the galoot. Police took the 56-year-old man to jail, charged with loitering and prowling and willful obstruction of the law.
Prince Street and Carpenter Street: A woman apparently entered a retail establishment, wearing only undergarments. An officer caught up to the scantily clad woman as she was driving away. Police determined her to be drunk.
Theft
4401 Glynco Parkway: A Douglas woman treated her cousin’s son, buying him a Playstation 4. However, the gift came with specific stipulations for the young man, who attends the Brunswick Job Corps program. The woman “stated she told (the boy) that he was not allowed to bring the Playstation to Job Corps under any circumstances,” the report said. Did he listen? No. Well, the game got stolen. It is not like she did not warn him.
— Larry Hobbs