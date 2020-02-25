Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Blythe Island Highway: An alert off-duty Schools Police officer spotted a “vehicle weaving over the road and failing to maintain its lane” in the middle of the afternoon. The officer alerted on-duty county cops and continued to follow the vehicle. The driver stopped at a red light. The driver remained stopped for the green light. The driver was passed out. County police arrived and took the 55-year-old woman to jail, charged with DUI, DUI/Drugs and failure to maintain a lane.
2100 block of Prince Street: A heated fracas between a man and a woman turned ugly when the woman shoved the man against the bathroom sink. He ended up with a nasty cut on his arm and the 31-year-old woman ended up in jail, charged with misdemeanor family violence/battery.
1000 block of Wolfe Street: A woman called police on her nutty neighbor. The woman in question had defaced the caller’s vehicle and even tried to shanghai her children. Police arrived and took the 33-year-old kook to jail, charged wth disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
Pine Haven Circle: A man suspected something fishy was up when he came home at 4 in the morning and noticed a light on in a back room of his house. Stepping inside, he came across a strange woman inside. Police took the 27-year-old woman to jail, charged with misdemeanor violation of probation and felony theft.
200 Mall Blvd.: A woman slinked around the men’s section of the Belk store, grabbing a couple of PFG (Performance Fishing Gear) ball caps and belts, $188 bucks total. Then she skulked over to the children’s section and stuffed them in her purse. A security guard was on the thief’s trail the whole time. Police took the 36-year-old woman to jail, charged with shoplifting.
— Larry Hobbs