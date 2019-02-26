Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
200 Glynn Isle: A woman had stuffed some items in her purse and walked out of the Target, but she ditched the booty outside the store when she saw police officers approaching. They could not make a shoplifting charge stick, but police issued the filcher a criminal trespass warning at the urging of store employees. Then the cops watched her drive away, having just discovered she had a suspended license. So the shady lady went to jail after all, charged with driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle on a suspended license.
Altama Avenue and Altama Connector: A drunk man caused a crash at this intersection in the middle of the afternoon, then tried to drive away as a responding officer was dealing with the resulting traffic issues. But police nabbed the 28-year-old man, who went to jail on a slew of charges, including DUI, having an open container of alcohol, driving without a license, hit and run, and driving an uninsured car on a suspended license.
Sea Island and Frederica Road: While the cops were investigating a hit-and-run crash late at night in Redfern Village on St. Simons Island, the woman suspected of causing it crashed into yet another vehicle at this intersection. Police ended up taking the 58-year-old woman to jail, charged with DUI, driving with a suspended license and failure to stick around after causing a crash. Also, she had an outstanding arrest warrant.
Marsh’s Edge Lane and Frederica Road: A man crashed his car in the roundabout at Frederica and Lawrence roads before midnight. Police took the 69-year-old man to jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
1400 block of West Ninth Street: A “spaced out” man was drinking beer and sitting in his white Chevy Silverado pickup truck after dark, in the middle of road near the pulp mill’s employee parking lot. A concerned citizen notified the cops. The 42-year-old space case went to jail, but not without a fight. He earned three felony counts of obstruction of the law by force along with charges of DUI and having an open container of alcohol.
Oak Grove Road and U.S. Highway 341: A man showed up drunk and uninvited to the abode of his son’s mother at the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park, where he proceeded to create a ruckus. Responding police noted that the man reeked of booze. He apparently drove away anyway, at which point police stopped him and took the 30-year-old man to jail, charged with DUI.
— Larry Hobbs