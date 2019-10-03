Among reports filed with police:
Tuned Out
3200 block of Dogwood Avenue: Frantic adults called police because their 8-year-old great granddaughter had gone missing. Police swung into action .. and found the girl “inside the residence underneath her parents’ bed,” the report said. All was 10-4, police added. “The girl had her headphones on so did not hear anyone calling for her,” the report said.
Arrests
7445 Blythe Island Highway: A elderly man was evicted from the Southern Retreat RV Park on Blythe Island and was further warned to stay off the property. The man wanted a second opinion, so he called the police to plead his case. He was waiting on the grounds of the RV park when the cops arrived. The 78-year-old man’s next stop was the county jail, where police took him on charges of criminal trespass and remaining after being warned of such.
Glynvilla Apartments: A woman called police because the father of her child “punched her in the leg,” police said. Police arrived and took the 50-year-old man to jail, charged with battery under the family violence act and cruelty to the child that had to witness the father strike the mother.
The One That Got Away
2415 Parkwood Drive: A state trooper arrested a guy for DUI and took him by the local hospital for medical clearance in preparation for going to jail. Once at the hospital, however, the suspect gave troopers and hospital authorities the slip. He escaped from the hospital. City police searched the area and even went by his last known address. No luck.
Peacemakers
Mercer Altama Apartments: A girl who was hanging around the park told police she was scared to go home because her mom “threatened to beat her and bust her in the mouth when she returned home,” a report said. Police talked to the mom, who advised that the girl “was giving her problems.” With the cop acting as intermediary, mom and daughter agreed to make nice.
Burglary
26 Market St.: Thieves used a crow bar and some power tools to force their way inside the Simply Mac store at 26 Market Street on St. Simons Island, prying open some aluminum siding and drywall in the process. Police are investigating.
2800 block of Ellis Street: A woman told police she returned from an out-of-town trip to discover that a thief had broken into her home and swiped “several items.”
— Larry Hobbs