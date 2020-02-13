Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: Police were summoned because a grown man spit on a child. The knave also was wanted for arrest by the sheriff. Police took him to jail.
2800 block of Union Street: A carload of hoodlums were menacing a young man. At least one of them had a gun, the young man’s mom told the cops. Police found the punks’ vehicle nearby. At first the vehicle’s owner told police it was OK to search the vehicle, but then he changed his mind. It hardly mattered: Police could see dope and a gun inside. The city’s drug squad was summoned and the car was towed. Police learned one guy had a warrant for his arrest, for which police put the 20-year-old in jail.
McIntyre Court Apartments: An ex boyfriend just could not let it go. He was banging on the woman’s door after hours, then he kept calling incessantly when the door banging got no response. She did the right thing and called police. The 46-year-old man went to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
— Larry Hobbs