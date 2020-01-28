Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

Brunswick: A guy drove past a patrol officer who had it on good authority that the man was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Not only that, the dude had dope and an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle.

150 Altama Connector: Clearly this guy was not thinking with a clear head. He lugged in a television to the return desk at the Walmart. The sly guy figured to get the money for it. But the television had been stolen from this Walmart, and the return desk employee knew that the television was hot. The cops showed up. The 29-year-old would-be flimflam man went to jail, charged with second degree burglary as well as possession of meth, pot and some other kind of dope.

5300 block of Altama Ave.: When the deposits were not adding up like they should at a local electrical company, the business’s bean counter got wise real quick. She contacted the owner, and they put two and two together. Police were on hand waiting for the suspect when the she returned to work. The 34-year-old pilfering employee went to jail, charged with felony theft by taking.

Nuisance

1200 block of H Street: A dude was snockered and fuming for a fight, pestering others at the house. When police arrived, the residents said they just wanted him to leave. Police cited the dude for being disorderly and sent him on his way.

Salvation Army, 1620 Reynolds St.: From city reports: “Two subjects that are known to harass and assault homeless people were given a Criminal Trespass Warning from this location.”

Hopkins Homes: A woman dialed 911 repeatedly in a short time span to solicit police assistance for reasons that did not require occupying this important emergency line. An “officer explained to the female what a 911 emergency call is for and gave the female a warning for misuse,” the report said.

— Larry Hobbs

