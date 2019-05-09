Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3100 block of Cypress Mill Road: Even a guy’s parents cannot protect him from the long arm of the law. One bad boy learned this the hard way when he ran home to mom after an officer attempted a traffic stop after recognizing him as man wanted for arrest. “After a short pursuit, the subject was apprehended behind his parents’ residence,” police reported. The 25-year-old man went to jail for a slew of charges, including fleeing to elude the cops, reckless driving and a dozen warrants ranging from burglary to aggravated stalking.
Hopkins Homes: A passing patrol officer caught a whiff of pot drifting from a residence where a man and woman were hanging around outside. The officer parked around back and sneaked up on the two, at which point they confessed to having smoked a joint earlier in the evening. The officer appeared to be willing to let that slide, but it transpired that the woman was wanted on an arrest warrant. Then the guy tried to impede the cop’s efforts to act on the woman’s warrant. So both of them went to jail: the 22-year-old woman for the failure-to-appear-in-court warrant and the 27-year-old man for willful obstruction of the law.
2000 block of Wolfe Street: An irate woman who had already created a ruckus for police earlier in the day was reported to be headed for a residence in this neighborhood, knife in hand. She was wailing away on a parked vehicle with a skateboard when the cops got there. That’s right, a skateboard. When police tried to intervene, the unruly woman “swung a fist at them,” the repot said. Police quickly subdued the woman, handcuffed her and took her to the hospital emergency room for medical clearance before taking the 31-year-old to jail for criminal trespass and obstruction of the law with violence.
2668 U.S. Highway 17: A man in a Nissan Altima pulled into the drive-thru lane at the Dairy Queen late at night. The trouble was he was trying to enter the exit lane. Folks nearby called police to report the driver as possibly drunk which, of course, he was. Responding cops found the man “facing the wrong way and on the curb” and took the 38-year-old to jail for DUI.
2200 Wolfe Street: A cop just wanted to talk with with this one guy, but he could not even tell the truth about who he was. Then, he just took off running. The officer ran the 39-year-old scofflaw down and took him to jail, charged with giving police a false name obstruction of the law.
Buckingham Place: A man ran a stop sign in a 2010 mercury Grand Marquis, prompting a traffic stop. The 35-year-old man turned out to be in possession of drugs, prescription pills that he could not account for, and a little bit of grass.
Police Assist
2000 block of Norwich Street: Police received a call about a guy strolling around in the altogether. Responding cops found the naked man, who was taken to a medical facility for evaluation.
Miscellaneous Theft
2401 Gloucester St.: A man pulled a hops heist at the Friendly Express, bolting out the door with two cases of beer and getting away scott free.
25 Torras Drive: A hungry man absconded from the Parker’s store with a sandwich, chips and drink. Police eventually found the guy and had a talk with him. Then he was issued a warning not return to the Parker’s, lest he risk arrest for trespassing.
135 Village at Glynn Place: A Papa John’s pizza delivery guy was stiffed for $40 when a customer paid with a pair of phony Jacksons. Police have narrowed it down to two possible addresses where bogus bills might have originated.
— Larry Hobbs