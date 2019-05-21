Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
200 block of Stafford Avenue: Two men who had previous run-ins with each other crossed paths at a party. It did not turn out well. One guy broke a beer bottle over the other guy’s head, leaving a 2-inch cut in his head. Beer Bottle Boy told police the other guy had it coming, because he “beat him up” during the last fight. Actually, the guy with the cut on his head told police, it was other guy who went on the offensive in the original altercation as well. Either way, the one guy freely admitted to breaking a beer bottle over the other guy’s head. Police took the 44-year-old to jail, charged with battery.
Hopkins Homes: A woman called police, distressed for her sister’s welfare. She had received a text from her nephew, advising that “his mother’s husband was holding her hostage,” the report said. Responding police noticed that the woman “had visible scratches and a torn dress.” The skunk of a husband would not even come to the door when police demanded he do so. Police eventually arrested the 44-year-old, taking him to jail for battery under the family violence act and cruelty to the children who had to witness it.
10400 Canal Crossing Road: A woman walked into Academy Sports and apparently began stuffing everything she could get her hands on inside her purse. That is not the only place she stashed the booty. A female cop arrived and “found more items hidden under her breasts,” the report said. The 21-year-old went to jail, charged with shoplifting.
150 Altama Ave.: Two young women walked into the Walmart and began stealing stuff, somehow oblivious to the existence of security surveillance cameras. A store security guard captured the whole thing on video and called the cops. Police took the duo to jail, both the 18-year-old and the 21-year-old charged with shoplifting.
Altama Avenue and Buckingham Drive: A patrol officer watched as a Mercury Mountaineer turned from Community Drive onto Altama Avenue, heading in the southbound lane. The resulting traffic stop landed the 29-year-old woman behind the wheel in jail for DUI.
Dungeness and Palisade drives: Responding to a report that a drunk man was causing a scene at the Friendly Express, police arrived to find a man “who was so intoxicated he could not stand up,” a report said. EMS medics were treating him, “and he could not stand up without falling down.” Police took the 42-year-old man to jail, charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Police Assist
2600 block U.S. Highway 17: A jealous man was wandering around one the city’s more economical motels in the wee hours, knocking on doors at random. He told the police he suspected his beloved was somewhere on the premises, being indiscreet with another man. He asked police to help him find her, but the cops presented other options, such as trying “to make contact at a decent hour,” the report said. Police further advised they “could not just knock on doors to check for his partner on mere speculation and no crime being committed.”
200 Mall Blvd.: A security guard at the Belk store caught a couple of girls trying to steal red underwear. As they were too young to go to adult jail, the security guard simply asked police to issue the the pair a criminal trespass warning.
Theft
3000 block of Parkwood: A thief broke into a man’s vehicle and stole his gun.
2014 Norwich St.: A man snatched two packs of T-shirts from the Family Dollar store and made a run for the exit. Police searched the area, but could not locate the textile thief.
100 block of Windridge Driver: A man left a handgun inside his unlocked pickup truck overnight. The next day he discovered that a thief had slipped away with the semiautomatic Glock pistol.
200 block of Millcrest Drive: A man parked his car in the driveway, “accidentally leaving the doors to the vehicle unlocked and his wallet in the driver’s seat,” a report said. The wallet had $1,000 cash inside it. An hour later, he discovered the wallet and money missing.
— Larry Hobbs