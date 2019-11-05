Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1900 block of Wilson Avenue: A young girl called police to report that a man was “beating up her mom,” a report said. Police responded and arrested the creep, putting the 39-year-old in jail for battery and cruelty to the child who had to witness it.
101 Emery Dawson Road: Two malcontents were making a scene at the county fair. An off-duty city cop who was working security at the fair intervened. The officer reached out to on-duty cops, who took the two to jail for disorderly conduct.
Whatever
1919 Glynn Ave.: The owner of some property in the Winn-Dixie shopping center called police from his home in North Carolina, saying he did not want any Georgia Bulldogs football fans catching a bus in the parking lot and leaving their vehicles behind to take up space. However, the police shift supervisor “advised him that vehicles have been parking there for years to take buses to the Florida/Georgia game …” the report said. Furthermore, the officer advised, the parking lot is private property. If the man insisted on being that way, he was welcome to call tow trucks and do it himself.
Critter Case
2800 block of Evergreen Road: Police received an emergency call from a frantic woman who said an intruder was “attempting to break into her residence,” a report said. False alarm, police learned. “Officers responded and found a large raccoon in the yard,” the report said.
Theft
2715 U.S. Highway 17: A guy stayed the night in a room at the Palms Motel with a man and a woman who were heretofore unknown to him. That’s right. “He woke up this morning to find his money was missing,” the report said.
— Larry Hobbs