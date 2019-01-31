Among reports filed with police
Arrests
110 Center Drive: The folks at the Concord Suites motel asked police to please come and do something with a grown man who was cavorting about in the all together after midnight. The naked man was dashing around outside, banging on random vehicles and motel room doors, “yelling at himself and laughing hysterically,” the report said. The nutty nudist launched his escapades from room 123, which is where about four cops finally subdued him. About that time another guy walked into the room, identifying himself as the occupant of said room. The guy didn’t know the naked man from Adam, he told police. Police also found dope, a needle and a spoon in the bathroom. Not mine, the guy told police. Ditto the hat and clothes lying on the floor, he assured police. The 38-year-old nude dude is still in jail, charged with burglary, two counts of criminal property damage, obstruction of the law, possession of a controlled substance and public indecency.
1800 block of Macon Avenue: All of a sudden there he was – a stranger in her house. Nothing was stolen, no signs of forced entry. He was just standing there, inside her residence. Whether she realized it or not, police had already warned the man a week earlier to stay away from the property. The 29-year-old intruder went to jail for criminal trespass.
150 Altama Connector: A woman walked into Walmart with a backpack, which she proceeded to stuff with $132.95 worth of merchandise, including candles, children’s themed plates, plastic cutlery, a belt and some toothbrushes. This being Walmart, the thief was nabbed easily enough by store security. Police took the 29-year-old to jail.
2400 block of Johnston Street: An enraged teenage boy kicked in the front door, making his “mother extremely upset,” a report said. The 15-year-old was “destroying” the home when police arrived. The teen was arrested and transported to the youth detention center in Savannah.
2715 U.S. Highway 17: Police were called to break up a fight between a man and a woman at the Palm Motel. The guy should have kept his cool — police discovered the 27-year-old was wanted on a felony arrest warrant, for which he went to jail.
Suspicious Incident
1001 Egmont St.: Someone called police after witnessing what appeared to be “subjects breaking into a vehicle on the Albany Street side” of Glynn Academy. It turned out they had locked their keys inside the vehicle and were trying get them out, police learned.
Truck Fire
Frederica Road and Palm Drive: A man got a whiff of gas from his Dodge Ram pickup while driving his kids to school, but figured it was from some fuel that spilled out of a can into his truck bed. Later, he had to pull over on St. Simons Island when the truck’s engine caught fire. The engine compartment and passenger compartment were engulfed in flames when a responding officer arrived. Firefighters extinguished the flames.
— Larry Hobbs