Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
200 block of Mansfield Street: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, after which a police dog detected a scent of possible drugs inside the vehicle. The man refused to get out of the vehicle, even resisting when police tried to pull him from the vehicle. The 30-year-old went to jail for failure to signal a turn and willful obstruction of the law.
2500 Norwich St.: Some hooligans were hanging out in front of the Tropical Island Meats market late at night and long after store hours, drawing the attention of a passing cop. After talking with the two, the officer learned both were wanted for extradition to Florida for crimes down there. Also, police found dope. Both were arrested and the city’s narcotics squad was called in to investigate further.
Oglethorpe and Dartmouth streets: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver also had some dope. Police took the 45-year-old to jail for possession of dope, willful obstruction of the law, and for driving an uninsured, unregistered vehicle on a suspended license.
Really
McIntyre Court: Verbatim, city police logs: “Female was upset because her grandchildren ate her ravioli.”
Shots Fired
1700 block of Goodyear Avenue: Some fools shot up a home after hours, then ran away.
Hops Heist
2401 Gloucester St.: A thirsty thief ran out the door of the Friendly Express with three cases of beer.
— Larry Hobbs